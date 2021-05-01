Latest issues at COVID-19 in Canada for Friday, April 30, 2021

The latest confirmed COVID-19 case numbers in Canada as of 7:30 pm ET on Friday, April 30, 2021. There are 1,219,425 confirmed cases in Canada. _ Canada: 1,219,425 confirmed cases (83,319 active, 1,111,887 resolved, 24,219 deaths).

_ Canada: 1,219,425 confirmed cases (83,319 active, 1,111,887 resolved, 24,219 deaths). * The total number of cases includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travelers.

There were 8,347 new cases on Friday. The active case rate is 219.23 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 54,845 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 7,835.

There were 50 new deaths reported on Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 340 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 49. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 63.73 per 100,000 people.

31,479,292 tests have been completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,076 confirmed cases (37 active, 1,033 resolved, six deaths).

There were eight new cases on Friday. The active case rate is 7.09 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 23 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is three.

There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.

242,140 tests have been completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 181 confirmed cases (12 active, 169 resolved, zero deaths).

There were two new cases on Friday. The active case rate is 7.52 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of six new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is one.

There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

142,802 tests have been completed.

Nova Scotia: 2,427 confirmed cases (589 active, 1,771 resolved, 67 deaths).

There were 67 new cases on Friday. The active case rate is 60.14 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 489 new cases. The average number of new seven-day cases is 70.

There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is 6.84 per 100,000 people.

551,664 tests have been completed.

_ New Brunswick: 1,915 confirmed cases (128 active, 1,751 resolved, 36 deaths).

On Friday there were 15 new cases. The active case rate is 16.38 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 76 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 11.

There were zero new deaths reported on Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of two new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is zero. The seven-day average death rate is 0.04 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 4.61 per 100,000 people.

298,490 tests have been completed.

_ Quebec: 349,773 confirmed cases (9,673 active, 329,174 resolved, 10,926 deaths).

There were 1,041 new cases on Friday. The active case rate is 112.81 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 7,085 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 1,012.

There were 13 new deaths reported on Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 70 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 10. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 127.42 per 100,000 people.

8,254,648 tests have been completed.

_ Ontario: 463,364 confirmed cases (38,062 active, 417,252 resolved, 8,050 deaths).

There were 3,887 new cases on Friday. The active case rate is 258.33 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 26,054 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 3,722.

There were 21 new deaths reported on Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 187 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 27. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.18 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 54.64 per 100,000 people.

13,901,630 tests have been completed.

_ Manitoba: 38,729 confirmed cases (2,375 active, 35,380 resolved, 974 deaths).

On Friday there were 295 new cases. The active case rate is 172.19 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,666 new cases. The average number of new seven-day cases is 238.

There was a new death reported on Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 10 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is one. The seven-day average death rate is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 70.62 per 100,000 people.

676,532 tests have been completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 41,098 confirmed cases (2,426 active, 38,181 resolved, 491 deaths).

There were 274 new cases on Friday. The active case rate is 205.82 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,701 new cases. The average number of new seven-day cases is 243.

There were four new deaths reported Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 20 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is three. The seven-day average death rate is 0.24 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 41.66 per 100,000 people.

764,890 tests have been completed.

_ Alberta: 190,734 confirmed cases (21,828 active, 166,824 resolved, 2,082 deaths).

There were 2,007 new cases on Friday. The active case rate is 493.64 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11,957 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 1,708.

There were seven new deaths reported on Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 23 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is three. The seven-day average death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 47.08 per 100,000 people.

4,127,070 tests have been completed.

_ British Columbia: 129,482 confirmed cases (8,116 active, 119,785 resolved, 1,581 deaths).

On Friday there were 740 new cases. The active case rate is 157.66 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 5,724 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 818.

There were four new deaths reported Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 27 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is four. The seven-day average death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 30.71 per 100,000 people.

2,480,179 tests have been completed.

_ Yukon: 81 confirmed cases (zero active, 79 resolved, two deaths).

There were zero new cases on Friday. Over the past seven days, there has been a total of one new case. The seven-day average of new cases is zero.

There were zero new deaths reported on Friday. Over the past seven days there has been a new death reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is zero. The seven-day average death rate is 0.34 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 4.76 per 100,000 people.

8,939 tests have been completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 51 confirmed cases (six active, 45 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases on Friday. The active case rate is 13.29 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of three new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is zero.

There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

18,351 tests have been completed.

_ Nunavut: 501 confirmed cases (67 active, 430 resolved, four deaths).

On Friday there were 11 new cases. The active case rate is 170.25 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 60 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is nine.

There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

11,881 tests have been completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on April 30, 2021.

Canadian Press