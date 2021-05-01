A doctor tells how the poorly prepared Indian health system is coping with pandemic emergencies

Imagine it is 6 in the morning. You have just arrived at the hospital. You are wearing the PPE suit and enter the super limited ICU, COVID – somewhere where no one would dare go. Many things were running through my mind at the time, the most important being realizing that I was seeing a phenomenon that is not even described in our textbooks. I was wearing a suit which was in short supply at the time and I was entering a field where all you could see was just the suffering of breathing, despair, isolation and death. When faced with such a scenario, you tend to freeze in that moment and so do I.



‘Difficult year’

Needless to say, it has been a difficult year. I started working in the COVID and ICU wards last year around May-June. Every day I entered the ICU hoping that the 8-bed ICU would show some inactivity as my suit was damaging the nasal cavity or that my latex allergy was acting on my hands. But not a single day or task passed when I was not testing something or the other. The hardest part was the morning rounds and informing the escorts on the phone about the condition of their relatives. As a physician, counseling is a skill not taught in medical school. It is hard to learn. Perhaps this is why most Indian physicians, who are at the pinnacle of their medical excellence, are low on human ethics. But perhaps I have begun to learn this unattainable skill, perhaps because of my upbringing or my surroundings. But damn, learning that was hard.



One such day, our nodal officer told me that we had received an anxious phone call from a prominent government politician and that his well-known patient should be admitted ASAP. I was asked to block every bed that came out of the emergency. This patient arrived soon after – a gentleman in his 30s, with an oxygen mask but breathing heavily. In the initial assessment, it was felt that his oxygen requirements would increase overnight. But he would probably survive. An hour later, the patient waiting in the emergency room would climb into the bed next to this patient. She was an old lady, panting and breathing long. It felt like it was drowning in its own fluids. An hour later she stabilized and my task was now ending. When my assignment was over, CO2 retention would start acting on me. I used to feel dizzy and drowsy. But I knew that if I continued to stay, I would probably faint. So in the last hour of my assignment, I would go to each patient, for one last round, and talk to each patient about how they were feeling. This kept me active before my sedative came. Meanwhile, I came the next day and saw the older, more serious lady who had survived. The gentleman next to her had died at night.



‘People in India do not want to donate blood’

This kind of situation is not new in the Indian healthcare system because many of what happens at a typical government hospital in India go unnoticed. I would give an example of a personal incident. People in India do not want to donate blood. During my practice, a pregnant woman needed 2 units of blood. She had many companions waiting outside the study, anticipating the birth of their heir. But she gave birth to a daughter. I went to meet this lady’s companions, told them about the blood loss and that she needed to survive. They asked me if it was a boy or a girl. I told them it was a girl. An hour later, none of her companions stayed. Her mother, a lady in her 50s, was the only one left out. She kept asking me about her daughter status. He was heartbroken. Fortunately, she survived. But not everyone was lucky. It is useless to expect people to really let go of their nature or let go of our social ills, even during a time of testing. This pandemic is not unique in that respect.

I saw people pulling their steps back when they saw me when I returned to my apartment. Some of them run away as if I were a harbinger of sickness and horror. So much for being a doctor in our nation!



This year, COVID has hit us all, again, in a predictable but relentless way. Pandemics are not complicated. They come back with waves again and again, and it is easy to predict their behavior if you are prepared. I think that says a lot about why we are suffering so much.

‘I have seen more than twenty people lose their lives due to this disease’

At this point in time, in the last two weeks, I have seen more than twenty people lose their lives due to this disease, including children.

If you have never been to a government hospital in India, then you really are one of the luckiest people in this country. This was a truth I encountered during my MBBS days. These hospitals are old buildings, in handcuffs, with cockroaches and rats in operating theaters and ICUs, and weak archaic equipment, weakened in wards. I can not blame the current government in managing this pandemic, but all the governments of this country, so far, that they have bypassed the apparent, but still ignored, situation of the poor and their health care system. The lack of beds for fans, doctors, nurses is nothing new in the Indian scenario. A few years back Delhi faced a widespread Dengue epidemic in 2015-17. Even then, we had no beds, no fan, and I was caught in the middle of such an inability, like many other health care professionals. I have seen family members and companions of their helplessness and anxiety over me and my colleagues because we were the ones explaining to them that there really are no beds available in the hospital. It is indeed a bureaucratic weapon, which is shot while carrying doctors on the shoulder and no one talks about it.



COVID-19 has exposed to the world this empty and infected wound in our healthcare system, and now all we have is to run and hide like rats or silence those who speak.

A few years back when I started my career, I saw how bad our health care is and how unprepared it is for any epidemic lë let alone a pandemic}. I thought about a bleak future if this system were to be tested. I thought of the day when this ruined system would be crushed by its bureaucratic pillar. I thought about the day when the whole burden of health care would fall on doctors and health care workers and they would be exposed to the ramifications, which we see every day in the form of occasional violence. I have thought about the day when the poor and helpless will indeed have to undergo this unpreparedness.

Today you see that such a day had finally come.