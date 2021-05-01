Pakistan reduces international flights by 20%





The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) announced on Saturday that international flights to Pakistan will drop to 20 percent from May 5 to May 20 amid prevailing global and regional disease trends (Covid-19). In view of the prevailing trends of global and regional diseases, Pakistan has decided to reduce international inbound travel from 5 May to 20 May. International flights to Pakistan will drop to 20% during this period. pic.twitter.com/wEQDqpkQpd – NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 1, 2021 According to a statement issued by the NCOC, there would be no change to the existing Catagory C list sites. “Pakistani passport holders (blocked / short-stay visa) are allowed to travel to Pakistan except by the committee according to fashionable procedures,” the statement said. Read more: Government to import 6,000 tonnes of oxygen: Umar The NCOC further listed the testing and quarantine protocols for incoming flights to Pakistan which require a mandatory negative RT PCR test, performed a maximum of 72 hours before traveling to Pakistan. There would also be a requirement for Rapid Antigen Testing upon arrival at airports in the country, while negative cases would spend 10 days self-quarantine at home with strict TTO protocols. “Positive cases will be transferred from the Provincial / District Administration to the self-paying structure for the 10-day quarantine with TTO contacts (if any),” the NCOC added. “The RT PCR test will be performed on the 8th day of the quarantine period. In case of a negative result, the passenger will be allowed to go home. However, in case of a positive result, the passenger will either be subjected to an additional quarantine period or will be transferred to hospital on the advice of health authorities “. The NCOC would review travel restrictions on May 18. It was not immediately clear which lines and airlines would be affected. Pakistan has seen record deaths in recent days from coronavirus and stricter restrictions on movement and gathering in public are planned for the upcoming Eid holiday. Officials are concerned that the country’s already burdened healthcare system could reach the breaking point if more contagious variants of the virus begin to spread, as has happened in neighboring India. On Saturday authorities reported 4,696 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and 146 deaths from the disease.







