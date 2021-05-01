Foreigners for fear of Japan’s immigration proposals

Foreign communities in Japan, and their local supporters, are calling on lawmakers to drop proposed changes to the country’s immigration law. The reviews, which critics describe as inhumane, include the forcible expulsion of asylum seekers who fail to prove a case for staying as refugees.

Public demonstrations began outside the Diet as lawmakers began debating the revisions on April 16th. Protesters are holding daily protests outside the House of Representatives. Japan Solidarity Migrant Network submitted a petition to the government containing 106,792 signatures calling for the draft to be withdrawn.

The Ministry of Justice submits a petition on April 22. The signatories want the proposed changes to Japan Immigration Law to be repealed.

The Japanese government says the changes currently being discussed have been created to address the problem of long-term detention of foreigners in immigration settings.

As one of the new measures, the authorities would be given the power to forcibly deport asylum seekers whose refugee status has been denied three or more times. They will be sent back to their home countries.

Some experts, including United Nations panels, claim they would be violating international law, which prohibits asylum seekers from being sent to a country where they are likely to face persecution.

Japan accepts very few refugees. In 2020, it received only about one percent of applicants, one of the lowest rates in the world. Many applicants fear for their lives if they are forced to return to their home countries. Among them is a female asylum seeker from northern Myanmar, who asked not to be identified.

The country’s army is embroiled in an armed conflict with the Kachin minority group, to which its father belongs. She has been interrogated in the past and has been threatened with a gun.

She fled to Japan in 2008 and has applied for refugee status three times. She says she fears for her life if she is forced to return. “This rule is telling me, ‘Please go back to Myanmar and die,'” she says.

Moloko Bikila escaped from the war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo in 2008. She then has two sons. Moloko explains that her family has applied for refugee status three times because she was never told why her first two applications were rejected.

“I do not understand this law. Why, after 13 years of living here? My children only know Japan,” she says. “It is not our fault that we had to apply three times. It is the immigration system that forces us to do this.”

Moloko Bikila helps her eldest son, born in Japan, get ready for school.

An adviser to the Japanese Immigration Service Agency, international law expert Abe Kohki, explains that if an offer of refugee status is rejected after full consideration, the applicant may be deported as they are not considered to be in any danger. But Meiji Gakuin University professor adds that under the current Japanese system it is difficult for people to prove what kind of threats they face and applicants are often not trusted.

Abe, who has been advising the government for a decade, says the review system needs a review. He and other experts are calling for an independent panel, specialized to assess cases.

Exploitation claims

Some Congolese asylum seekers claim that the Japanese system is exploiting them while waiting for their fate. A group of 15 people met in Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo, on April 18 to share their concerns about the current proposals.

They describe it as a form of exploitation: first they are given a temporary visa that allows them to accept manual labor jobs that many Japanese are not willing to do. Then, after years of repeated rejections of their applications, their visas are revoked and they are subject to deportation or detention.

“The Japanese need to know that we are fighting this law,” said Richard, one of the Congolese asylum seekers.

Congolese asylum seekers meet in Kawagoe, Saitama prefecture, on April 18.

I have been working and paying taxes in Japan for eight years after escaping from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and they tell me now I have to go back, says Jacques Pongo Mingashanga who has been asked to leave by June 5th. Why did the Japanese government not tell us in the first place that it was not accepting refugees? We would have chosen another place.