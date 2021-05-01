Germany will return the Benin bronzes looted during the colonial era

Register in our newspaper Other Africa and follow Bloomberg Africa on Twitter

Berlin (AP) – Germany is returning hundreds of objects known as Benin bronze that were looted mostly from West Africa by a British colonial expedition and then sold to collections around the world, including German museums, authorities said on Friday.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas welcomed an agreement reached with museums and authorities in Nigeria to work on a return plan for a significant number of objects, calling it a “turning point in the treatment of our colonial history”.

German Culture Minister Monica Gruetters said the Benin bronzes were a key test of how the country deals with its colonial past.

“We are facing our historical and moral responsibility,” she said.

Gruetters said the goal is to contribute to “understanding and reconciliation” with the descendants of those whose cultural treasures were stolen in colonial times. The first returns are planned for next year, she said.

One historian welcomed the plans, but said they did not go well enough.

“Sadly, there is neither an accurate timeline nor an unconditional commitment to bring back all the looted artifacts,” said Juergen Zimmerer, professor of global history at the University of Hamburg.

He also noted that it is not yet clear how many objects will be returned, or whether there will be any recognition of efforts by civil society groups that had requested the return.

A British colonial expedition looted a large number of treasures from the royal palace of the Kingdom of Benin in 1897, including bas-reliefs and numerous sculptures.

While hundreds of artifacts ended up in the British Museum, hundreds were also sold to other collections such as the Ethnological Museum in Berlin, which has one of the world’s largest collections of historical artifacts from the Kingdom of Benin, estimated to contain around 530 items. including 440 bronze.

The British Museum currently has no plans to return parts of its collection.

“The destruction and looting caused in Benin City during the British military expedition in 1897 is fully acknowledged,” the British Museum said in a statement, adding that the circumstances surrounding the purchase of Benin objects are explained in the gallery panels and on its website.

“We believe that the strength of the British Museum’s collection lies in its breadth and depth, allowing millions of visitors to understand the cultures of the world and how they relate to time – whether through trade, migration, occupation or peaceful exchange.” she said.

But Zimmerer, who has done extensive historical research on the Benin bronzes, said the decision by Germany is likely to influence the wider debate about how institutions in former colonial countries should treat such objects.

“The pressure will increase because the simple British position not to address the issue of returns is no longer stable,” he said.

