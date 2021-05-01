Australia bans arrivals from India, says offenders face jail, fines





Sydney (Reuters) – Australians and citizens who have been in India for 14 days from the date they plan to return home will be barred from entering Australia from Monday and those who disobey will face fines and jail time. said government officials. Photography Photography: A sign for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic is seen as high-risk workers receive their first vaccinations in Victoria, Melbourne, Australia, February 22, 2021. REUTERS / Sandra Sanders / File Photo The provisional emergency designation, issued late Friday, is the first time Australia has committed a criminal offense for its citizens to return home. The move is part of strict measures to stop travelers to Australia from the world’s second most populous nation as it struggles with an increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths. The restrictions take effect May 3, and violating the ban risks civil sentences and up to five years in prison, Health Minister Greg Hunt said in a statement. The government does not make these decisions easy, Hunt said. However, it is critical that Australian public health integrity and quarantine systems are protected and the number of COVID-19 cases in quarantine facilities is reduced to a manageable level. The government will review the restrictions on May 15. The death toll from coronavirus in India has crossed 200,000 this week and the cases are close to 19 million as new viral tensions are combined with super-spreading events such as political rallies and religious festivals. Neela Janakiramanan, an Australian surgeon with family in India said the decision to criminalize Australians returning from India was disproportionate and highly punitive. Indo-Australians are seeing this as a racist policy because we are being treated differently from people from other countries who have had similar waves of infection like the US, UK and Europe. It is very difficult to feel something other than the ethnic group. A spokesman for the Minister of Health profoundly rejected the view that the temporary ban on arrivals from India was a unilateral measure, saying it was a difficult but necessary decision that applied to all people regardless of their nationality, race or religion. . Human rights groups have expressed outrage over the ban, suggesting that governments focus on improving its quarantine system, not on punishment. This is a wild answer. Australians have the right to return to their homeland, Human Rights Watch Australia director Elaine Pearson said in a statement. The government should look for ways to safely quarantine Australians returning from India, rather than focusing their efforts on prison sentences and harsh sentences. Australia, which has no community broadcasts, on Tuesday introduced a temporary suspension of direct flights from India until mid-May. However, some Australians, including cricketers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson, returned through Doha. The Tuesday movement had left more than 9,000 Australians stranded in India, 650 of whom have been registered as vulnerable, officials said. Australia has sealed the entire coronavirus since closing its borders to non-citizens and permanent residents in March 2020, recording just 29,800 cases and 910 deaths. Reporting by Paulina Duran; editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Richard Pullin

