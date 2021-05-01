The rule of avoiding ANCs comes to the fore

The implementation of the resolution of the removal of the National Executive Committees of the ANC (NEC) has failed to see the light of day.

Almost eight months ago, the NEC decided that all senior members and leaders accused of wrongdoing and criminally charged should leave until they are cleared.

This week started with high hopes that the public would finally know the names and the exact number of ANC members who should vacate their positions.

The reception even prompted DA national leader John Steenhuisen to show his party day rally in Gqeberha that the country should be happy to see Ace Magashule’s back.

Magashule, the ANC general secretary, is one of the high-profile members of the ruling party who should step down after being accused of corruption, fraud and money laundering in connection with a dubious R255 million RZ asbestos tender which was released by Free State Government in 2013 while he was provincial prime minister.

Steenhuisen said it was too late but it was still worth celebrating.

Two days later, ANC general secretary Ace Magashule will reach the end of his 30-day pardon period before he has to step down due to serious corruption allegations hanging over his head.

Why it was given 30 days in the first place is not entirely clear. His position was certainly as volatile 30 days ago as it is today. But nonetheless, that deadline will have come and gone on Thursday, Steenhuisen said on Tuesday.

Stimulating further expectations regarding the step-by-step solution, Magashule was left out of the ANC high-level delegation accompanying party president Cyril Ramaphosa to the Zondo commission on Wednesday and Thursday.

However, speculation was rife when ANC national spokesman Pule Mabe said on Thursday that the list of leaders to leave, as presented by the nine provinces, would not yet go through the NWC (National Labor Committee) and later to the NEC. for final ratification.

This was after Mabe was asked when exactly the members should leave and who they are.

He told the Independent Media that while he was unsure of the exact date of the removal, the final list, which would come from the office of Secretary-General Ace Magashule, still needs to be ratified.

We can not give a date to recall that we received NWC and later NEC coming (next weekend) When NEC meets during that weekend, it will process all reports coming from work done by the SG office

However, while there are some party members to leave, the focus is on Magashule, who has been in a nationwide consultation meeting with former ANC leaders such as Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma, Kgalema Motlanthe and Matthews Phosa.

