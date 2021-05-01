Madhya Pradesh: Truck loaded with Covid-19 vaccine abandoned for 12 hours





A truck carrying a 2.40 lakh dose of Covaxin worth Rs 8 million was left parked for almost 12 hours after its driver disappeared under mysterious circumstances in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday. The vehicle registered in Tamil Nadu, which was transporting the vaccine from Hyderabad to Karnal in Haryana, was abandoned for nearly 12 hours in the Kareli area, said Narsinghpur police supervisor Vipul Shrivastava. The matter came to light on Friday afternoon when police were informed that a truck, with a mention of vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech on it, was parked near the Kareli bus station, about 16km from the district headquarters, the official said. According to police, the truck contained $ 2.40 billion worth of Covaxin worth $ 8 billion. “We contacted the Gurgaon transport company TCI and informed them about the driverless truck. The company was also concerned when they could not contact the driver after discovering the GPS system that the vehicle remained stationary in Kareli, ”Shrivastava said. The company then fixed another driver and the truck left for Karnal at 8am, he said, adding that driver Vikas Mishra is still missing. “We tracked down his phone at a location 16 km from the site. While the vehicle’s engine was running, its vaccine-cooled refrigerator was working. “So I feel the vaccines were safe.” Asked if truck robbery incidents had been reported on the road in the past, Shrivastava said road robberies are almost nothing in the region. “Circumstantial evidence suggests that the driver was not robbed. “Efforts are underway to find the driver, who is in his mid-20s and comes from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh,” the official added.

