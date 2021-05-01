Inbound passengers to undergo COVID test at Pakistan airports: NCOC





ISLAMABAD: The National Command Operations Center (NCOC) on Saturday drafted new protocols for inbound passengers, setting a condition for COVID testing at Pakistani airports, ARY NEWS reported. The NCOC in its material released today said that in view of the prevailing trends of global and regional diseases, Pakistan has decided to reduce international inbound travel from May 5 to May 20 by 20 percent. In view of the prevailing trends of global and regional diseases, Pakistan has decided to reduce international inbound travel from 5 May to 20 May. International flights to Pakistan will drop to 20% during this period. pic.twitter.com/wEQDqpkQpd NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 1, 2021 Restrictions will be reviewed on May 18 as category C will remain unchanged for the duration. New protocols released on the NCOC Twitter handle for inbound passengers stated that people holding Pakistani passports could return home and had to have a negative PCR test report performed 72 hours before the trip. In addition, passengers will undergo rapid COVID testing at Pakistani airports and will be quarantined for 10 days at their homes. Read more: Stay home, stay safe: NCOC announces six-day Eid holidays amid rising COVID In the event of a positive test, passengers will need to be relocated to a quarantine facility, where they will be re-tested for COVID 19 in eight days. The instructions stated that the passenger would bear the costs of isolation and in case of a positive test for the second time, the passenger would be transferred to a hospital. All inbound passengers will be required to register themselves in the App Track while those who will be deported will be excluded from it. reviews REVIEWS







