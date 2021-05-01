Webber International University appoints Brad Niethammer Director of Athletics





BABSON PARK, Fla. (April 30, 2021) President and CEO of Webber International University Dr. H. Keith Wade announced today that Brad Niethammer , who has served in a temporary capacity since July, has been appointed Director of Athletics for Babson Park University, Florida campus, effective immediately. Said Wade, “We did a nationwide search. We received over a hundred applications and reviewed each one carefully. We had committees representing a number of different constituencies involved in the selection process. Brad was our most qualified candidate and I was I know he will do well.I join the rest of the University not only wishing him well, but being very excited about the future of the Athletics Webber Warrior under coach Niethammer.As a coach, he has absolutely been “Dedicated to his athletes and that means athletically, academically, spiritually and socially. During his time as interim Director of Athletics, he has demonstrated that he is equally committed to his coaches and his support staff.” Said Niethammer “Webber has been a part of my life since 1993. I grew up here not just as a coach but as a person. Everyone at Webber plays an important role in the development of the whole student. The whole University is dedicated that our students graduate with the skills they need to get hired and hit the ground, and it really is a team effort.Athletics is a big part of that, and I’m excited to lead the department’s efforts “We want to thank the coaching staff for all their support over the last eight months and Dr. Wade for trusting me in this opportunity and challenge.” Niethammer, who had previously coached baseball in high school and served as a substitute teacher, joined Webber in 1993 as its first baseball boss, a position he would hold for 26 years. His record placed him among the top 20 active baseball coaches at the National Association of International Athletics (NAIA) before retiring after the 2019 season. Throughout the years, he took on additional responsibilities including Director of Facilities Athletics, Assistant Director of Athletics and Associate Director of Athletics. Niethammer holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Law from Appalachian State University and a Master of Business Administration with a focus on Sports Management from Webber International University. Niethammer has served as the Treasurer of the Sun Conference since 2011. He has served on the NAIA Baseball Coaches Association Committee, serving as President in 2017. He has also served on the NAIA World Series Games Committee and currently serves on the Association of American Baseball Coaches Committee of Fame Veterans. He served as Chairman of Baseball for NAIA Region XIV as well as Chairman of Baseball for the Sun Conference for eleven years. Please join us in wishing Brad Niethammer to be formally appointed Director of Athletics at Webber International University.

