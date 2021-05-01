The ancient discovery of the mustache of Saudi Arabia is among the earliest stone monuments built around the world, the study reveals





JEDDAH: Spokesperson of the Saudi Ministry of Health (MoH), Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly, has denied that the authorities will seek the ban of the day during Ramadan or Eid. Rumors spread from time to time, and that’s one of the things circulating nowadays, and they’re not true, he said. Interested and specialized committees are continuing to monitor the situation closely, but no request has been sent to enforce the curfew in either Ramadan or Eid, he added.

Al-Aly stressed the importance of adhering to coronavirus disease precautions (COVID-19), saying whether society respects these measures by wearing masks and keeping a safe distance, avoiding large gatherings and adhering to numbers. allowed, especially during Eid we do not need. further restrictions or curfew He added that more than half of the critical COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom were people over the age of 60 and encouraged the public to get their vaccines.

To date, 9,123,778 people have been inoculated into the Kingdom. IN NUMBERS 417,363 total cases 400,580 recoveries 6,957 Deaths Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia announced 11 more COVID-19-related deaths on Friday. The death toll now stands at 6,957.

The MoH reported 1,056 new cases, meaning that 417,363 people have now contracted the disease. There are 9,826 active cases, with 1,335 of them in critical condition.

According to the MoH, 446 of the new cases were in Riyadh, with 253 in Mecca, 136 in the Eastern Province and 33 in Medina.

Moreover, another 1,071 patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total to 400,580 recoveries.

Saudi Arabia has so far performed 16,903,813 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 65,194 performed in the last 24 hours.

