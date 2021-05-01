Disneyland Reproduction Marks California Turning COVID-19 | National / World News

ANAHEIM, California. (AP) Disneyland opened its gates to cheer on visitors by wearing Minnie Mouse line ears and taking selfies on Friday, marking a dramatic turn in a state so overwhelmed with coronavirus cases just four months ago that patients were were treated in outdoor tents.

The world-famous theme park in California, which reopened after an unprecedented one 13-month closure, is only accepting state residents and is now operating at a limited capacity.

Upon entering, Disney-clad guests enthusiastically waved at staff, arranging the park sign on Main Street, which was lined with hand-washing stations and signs reminding people to wear face masks.

After spending the year mostly teaching in the third grade from a tent in her backyard, Libby Birmingham was thrilled to be there. The 38-year-old, who regularly attended the park before the pandemic with an annual leave, took the day off to make the trip from Pasadena with friends.

Disneyland is like my happiest place, to be completely honest, she said. Oneshtë is one of those places I can always enjoy, and it allows me to be the kid not always to be on top of the kids.

The reopening highlights a major change for the nation’s most populous state from just months ago when COVID-19 cases were on the rise, hospitals were running out of ICU beds and hundreds of people were dying from the virus every day.

Now, California boasts the lowest rate of confirmed coronavirus infections and more than half of the population eligible for vaccination has received at least one dose. Kids are back in personal classes, shops and restaurants are expanding business, and Govt. Gavin Newsom decided June 15th as a target date to further reopen the economy, albeit with some health-related constraints.

It has such a symbolic nature that it really determines the quantities that were finally coming out of COVID, said Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of state tourism promoter Visit California.

Theme parks were among the last businesses in California allowed to reopen, in contrast to states with fewer restrictions such as Florida, where Disney Worlds Magic Kingdom Resort has been in operation, albeit at a lower capacity than usual, since July. Another big US amusement park, Ohios Cedar Point, opened last summer and will do so again for next season only this time, will not require travel masks.

At Disneyland, visitors must wear masks and can remove them to eat only in certain areas. Hugs and handshakes with characters are out of bounds, and catwalks and fireworks displays have been placed in a limited way to limit the gathering of people.

On Friday, an updated trip to White White attracted crowds of visitors who were methodically stationed on a curved outdoor line to prevent congestion inside. Other areas of the park had fewer people. In a section dedicated to Star Wars, there was ample space for children to run freely, and visitors waved from a distance to Rey, who fired a smile and shook from a platform overlooking the park.

Outside of a popular boat trip, Allison Sanger and her 4-year-old daughter, Emily, stopped in a fenced-in yard to talk to a Mary-Poppins and Bert who was spinning with an umbrella. The 28-year-old said she was happy her daughter could get close enough to see the characters and take pictures even with the new rules.

We honestly have so many memories here, she said. We missed our memories and magic.

There was also a marriage proposal.

Zach Bolger, 35, said he met his girlfriend, Mackenzie Brown, 26, about three years ago at Disneyland trading collectible pins. The couple returned to the park on Friday, and Bolger pulled out a ring box near Snow White wishing well. Brown cried tears of joy.

As California continues to strongly discourage anyone from visiting the state as a tourist, the travel industry is doing banking with the demand set by its nearly 40 million residents for a return. An advertising campaign encourages Californians to travel within the state, reflecting a height made after 9/11.

In a state with so many people closed for so long, even tourism within the state can be a huge boost. Disneys California parks have long had a loyal local fan base as its Florida locations rely more on international tourists, said Carissa Baker, assistant professor of theme park and attraction management at Florida Rosen University College of Hospitality Management. .

Disneyland is a huge economic engine in California, attracting nearly 19 million attendees a year before the coronavirus hit, according to the Themed Entertainment Association. It and other such attractions closed in March 2020 as Newsom placed the first nations order to close the country.

For now, the park and Disney California Adventure are limited to operating at 25% capacity under state health regulations. Disney is only taking reservations from state residents, though California also allows fully vaccinated overseas visitors to attend theme parks.

The reopening was also welcomed by park employees eager to return to work and hotel and shop owners in the surrounding town of Anaheim. The city congress center has seen more than 300 cancellations since the pandemic and has republished a quarter of them so far, said Jay Burress, president of Visit Anaheim.

At a flag ceremony early in the morning, Disney chief executive Bob Chapek thanked the park staff, many who greeted each other with fists and bright eyes, though their smiles were hidden by the stars ’face masks. He asked them to turn the spell on visitors who had been held away during the 412-day closure.

“We were not just another theme park,” Chapek said. They have been something special and they were something special because of all of you because you bring magic to the world.

Associated Press photographer Jae C. Hong and writers John Seewer in Toledo, Ohio, and Mike Schneider in Orlando, Florida, contributed to this report.