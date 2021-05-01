Rare and protected osprey’s nest broken into ‘terrible act of vandalism’





A police investigation has been launched after someone “got a chainsaw” on an osprey nest platform on Lake Brenig – just a day after they laid their first egg of the season. Project partners Brenig Osprey discovered this morning that around 9:30 pm on Friday (April 30) someone deliberately cut the osprey platform at the Cerrigydrudion site between Conwy and Denbighshire. The platform, along with the nest, was discovered swimming in the lake below this morning. Confirming the horrific incident on social media, the North Wales Wildlife Trust said: “Project partners Brenig Osprey woke up this morning with the worst possible news. “Last night, at 9:42 pm, someone picked up a chainsaw in the spec nest and cut it please, please be nice to the staff this weekend as we work on how to respond to this horrific act of vandalism. “If you have any information that might help us identify the individuals responsible, please contact the police.” The North Wales Police Rural Crime Team are currently at the scene.





In a statement this morning they said: “We are saddened to report that someone deliberately cut the platform of Osprey’s nest on Lake Brenig last night. “These rare and highly protected birds only laid their first egg yesterday. “We are on stage and will be updated when we can.”



Did you know that we offer a free e-newsletter service? Every live newsletter in North Wales brings the latest news, related to events and hotspots directly to your inbox. For more information on how to register click here. The Llyn Brenig Osprey project began in 2013 with the first blooming ospreys verified in the area in over 100 years in 2018. The site is managed by Dr Cymru Welsh Water and is only the fifth breeding site for birds eating fish in Wales. The nest is occupied by a female, Blue 24, a bird that escaped Rutland Water and the male osprey, HR7, which comes from Scotland.





The couple raised a single female chick in 2018, Blue Z9 ring and called Luned, and in 2019 they successfully raised another bird, this time a male, KA9 ring and called Roli. If you have any information regarding the act of vandalism, please contact the North Wales Police by quoting the crime reference number 2059734. Tell us what you think of this horrific incident using our comments section below.







