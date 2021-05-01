A magnitude 6.8 earthquake shakes northeastern Japan without tsunami risk





A sea wall protects Miyagi prefecture, which is near the epicenter of a deadly 2011 earthquake that triggered a high tsunami

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake shook the northeastern coast of Japan on Saturday, authorities said, but no tsunami alert was issued. At least three people were injured in Saturday’s quake, which produced strong tremors along parts of the east coast and was also felt in Tokyo. There were no immediate reports of major damage, local media reported. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake struck in the middle of the morning at a depth of 47 kilometers (29 miles) in the Pacific, near Ishinomaki in Miyagi prefecture near the epicenter of a major 2011 earthquake that triggered a high tsunami killing more than 18,000 people. Japan Meteorological Agency said on Saturday that there was no risk of a tsunami. But an agency official warned strong tremors could hit the region in about a week, adding that the expected bad weather could cause landslides following recent landslides. Two people were slightly injured after windows were broken at a station in Onagawa, Miyagi, public broadcaster NHK said. “We are aware of the news, but we are still gathering information,” Kazuto Takeda, an official from the prefecture’s disaster management office, told AFP. NHK also said a woman in her 80s was treated in hospital after falling into a supermarket in Fukushima. Local railway firms suspended services, NHK said, while elevators stopped at several buildings in Miyagi. Fukushima nuclear plant operator TEPCO said the structure, which melted after the 2011 tsunami, showed no anomalies after the recent quake. “Operations are going on as usual,” TEPCO spokesman Koichiro Shiraki told AFP. Japan sits in the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches across Southeast Asia and beyond the Pacific basin. The country is regularly hit by earthquakes and there are strict building regulations aimed at ensuring that buildings resist strong vibrations. In March, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake shook the northeastern coast. It was later revised to 6.9. Japanese authorities issued a tsunami warning but there was no damage to the coastline. The region was also shaken by another strong earthquake in February that injured dozens. Meteorologists said it was a post-2011 earthquake shock. Japan removes tsunami advice after strong earthquake in northeast 2021 AFP citation: 6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes northeastern Japan, no tsunami alert (2021, May 1) taken from May 1, 2021 by https://phys.org/news/2021-05-magnitude-quake-rattles-northeast-japan .html This document is subject to copyright. Except for any appropriate action for the purposes of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without our written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.







