Nongoma – The process to appoint the next King for the Zulu monarch after the death of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu, 65, will take place in the coming weeks.

The process is expected to take place after the funeral of Dlamini-Zulu who passed away Thursday at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg surrounded by her children.

At the time of her death, the Zulu monarch was observing a three-month period of mourning which was expected to end in the last days of June this year.

A statement from the royal court said that although the date of the queens’ burial had not yet been set, the next step would be to appoint someone to take the throne.

The royal house is expected to meet and make preparations for the Queen’s funeral, after which we will make announcements (regarding the funeral). After the Queen’s funeral, the royal house will convene another meeting to decide who will take the throne after the queen’s death, the royal court said in a statement.

This announcement is expected to calm the nerves of the Zulu nation as it turned out that despite the appearance of a united face in public, there is an ongoing struggle in the royal house over who should be next to the throne.

This was seen after a royal cape issued a statement recently saying it had appointed someone to advise the late queen. This statement was later refuted by Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister of the nations who said such statements were causing unnecessary confusion.

Meanwhile, mourning activities for the late queen who is the sister of the royal King eSwatini Mswati III and the daughter of the late King Sobhuza II are taking place at the Khangela palace which is located halfway between Nongoma and Pongola in the northern CIS.

Her body is expected to come home Saturday from Johannesburg.

As the mourning unfolded as the queens passed by, the palace was an activity awakening with the usual mourning moving in and out of the palace on Saturday morning. Among the mourners were a group of worshipers of Shembe church who held their sacred Saturday prayer service inside the palace which is modeled along the Windsor castle of the British monarch.

As of Saturday morning, no high-profile mourners were seen entering the palace, but there was expectation that later in the weekend, they would arrive. The municipality of Zululand County, which houses Nongoma, the king’s seat was busy setting up infrastructure in anticipation of welcoming more mourners. Among the infrastructure they were deciding was to provide water to the public and bring in a fire truck to be on standby for emergencies.

