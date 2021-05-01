



UK government fails to sign fishery quota deal with Norway, despite a historic warning Brexit agreement with the country last year is a disaster that will have serious consequences, say fishing executives. This is actually a loss of real fishing opportunities, said Barrie Deas, chief executive of the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organizations, and in that sense we have gone backwards. The North Atlantic is key to UK fishing interests as it provides a large stock of cod and rye for the nation fish and chip shops. Andrew Crook, president of the National Federation of Fish Carriers, warned that this could increase the price of fish and chips. Peter Bruce, who crosses the whitefish trawler recorded in Peterhead The Rose blooms, told the Press and Journal that the failure to reach an agreement on the UK and Norways joint fishery for 2021 was a catastrophe and would cause major problems. Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) insisted that it had always been clear that it would only agree to agreements if they are balanced and in the interest of the UK fishing industry. UK Fisheries chief executive Jane Sandell said: George Eustice [the environment secretary] owes our crews and the Humberside region an explanation as to why Defra was not even able to maintain the rights they had to fish in Norwegian waters for decades, without ever thinking about boasting of a Brexit bonus, which has turned into a disaster . She fears hundreds of jobs at Humberside will be at risk, with her firm expecting 40% of the business it had in previous years. Last October, the UK signed an agreement with Norway that it hailed as its first post-Brexit agreement as an independent sovereign state, but talks on exact quotas collapsed on Friday. The two sides had mutually agreed it was time to end the negotiations, the government said in a statement. Brexit has undoubtedly created a series of challenges for the Norwegian fishing industry. Provence proved extremely difficult to reach an agreement with the UK on access to [fishing] areas and a quota exchange for 2021, said Norwegian Fisheries Minister Odd Emil Ingebrigtsen. Regarding the possibility of reciprocal access to the fishing quotas in our respective territorial waters in the reserves we share, our views were far from reaching an agreement. The UK government said it had offered an honest deal but the two sides were far from agreeing on a deal this year. This means that Norwegian fishermen will not be able to fish in British waters and vice versa this year. In March, the EU, Britain and Norway reached a tripartite agreement, the first since Brexit, on the overall level of allowable catches in the North Sea. But the three parties still had to reach bilateral agreements on exchanging quotas and access to fishing sites.

