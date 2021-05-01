After Biden India travel ban, 18 COVID patients die in hospital fire; country increases COVID-19 vaccines

NEW DELHI – A fire at a COVID-19 hospital ward in western India killed 18 patients early Saturday as the country facing the worst outbreak still boosted a vaccination machine for all its adults even though some states say that they do not have enough strokes

India on Saturday set another global daily record with 401,993 new cases, bringing its number to more than 19.1 million. Another 3,523 people died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 211,853, according to the Ministry of Health. Experts believe that both figures are an understatement.

The fire broke out in a COVID-19 neighborhood on the first floor and was extinguished within an hour, police said. The cause is being investigated.

Thirty-one other patients at the Welfare Hospital in Bharuch, a town in Gujarat state, were rescued by hospital staff and firefighters and their condition was stable, said police officer BM Parmar. Eighteen others died in the blaze and smoke before rescuers reached them, Parmar said.

On April 23, a fire at an intensive care unit killed 13 COVID-19 patients in the Virar area on the outskirts of Mumbai.

RELATED: US to restrict travel from India over COVID as US first aid begins to arrive

Faced with an unprecedented rise in cases that have filled hospitals and crematoria, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the pandemic as a “crisis once in a century”. Modi held a Cabinet meeting Friday that discussed steps to save the country’s devastated health system by adding hospital beds, resolving issues in oxygen production, storage and transportation, and tackling shortages of essential medicines.

Television images showed a woman breathing in her car as her family searched for a hospital bed on the outskirts of New Delhi.

The 33-year-old woman could not find a place in three hospitals and died in the car on Friday, The Times of India reported.

The government on Saturday shifted its shaky vaccination campaign to high-waisted clothing saying all adults 18 and older were getting the shots.

As of January, nearly 10% of Indians have received one dose, but only about 1.5% have taken both, even though India is one of the largest manufacturers of vaccines in the world.

Some states have already said they do not have enough doses for everyone. Even the constant attempt to inoculate people over 45 is stuttering.

RELATED: 82 killed in Baghdad hospital fire, Iraqi Interior Ministry says

The state of Maharashtra has said it will not be able to start on Saturday. Satyender Jain, the health minister in the capital, New Delhi, said earlier this week that the city does not have enough doses to vaccinate people between the ages of 18 and 44.

The U.S., meanwhile, has joined a growing list of countries restricting travel from India, the White House said, citing the devastating rise in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus.

President Joe Biden spoke to Modi on Monday about the growing health crisis and vowed to send help immediately. This week, the US began distributing therapies, rapid virus and oxygen tests to India, along with some materials needed for India to increase its domestic production of COVID-19 vaccines.

Moreover, a CDC team of public health experts was expected to be on the ground soon to help Indian health officials move in to slow the spread of the virus.

Other nations have also sent aid, and the Indian Air Force has set up oxygen containers from Singapore, Dubai and Bangkok.

A German military plane with 120 fans to India departed Saturday morning from Cologne and plans were being made for other flights with more supplies. Also on board was a team of 13 who will help prepare to set up a mobile oxygen production unit to be flown to India next week, the German news agency dpa said.