Cambodia drafts into military to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations





PHNOM PENH (Reuters) The Cambodian military on Saturday launched an effort to vaccinate nearly half a million people in parts of Phnom Penh worst hit by COVID-19 as the Southeast Asian nation seeks to increase the rate of inoculations. The country, which had been one of the least affected by the pandemic, is battling an increase in coronavirus cases that has seen the total number of infections jump from about 500 to 13,790 since the end of February, including all 96 deaths who has registered. Phnom Penh is under blockade until May 5 and has declared some districts of the capital red zones, barring people from leaving their homes except for medical reasons. Senior military official Eth Sarath said 471,573 people would be inoculated with Chinas Sinopharm and Sinovac shots during a month-long military-led campaign, according to a Defense Department statement posted on Facebook. To date, more than 1.3 million Cambodians, including foreigners, diplomats and civil society workers in Cambodia, have been vaccinated, the defense ministry said. She said the country, which has a population of about 16 million, had received more than 4 million doses of the vaccine, including 1.7 million doses of Sinopharm donated by China. People lined up to be vaccinated Saturday at an elementary school in Phnom Penh as camouflage army personnel coordinated the crowd by radio. Businessman Sir Sokha, 51, said he had long been trying to get a vaccine, but had previously been told it was not his turn. So I waited until they aired on television recently that we could do our vaccinations today, so I hurried to get vaccinated right away, he said while waiting in line. But Soeung Senkaruna, a senior human rights activist at the local ADHOC rights group, criticized the use of the military, saying people could feel intimidated. They love it or not, seeing soldiers like these, they are worried, they are scared in case they do not want to make a decision, they do not want to take the blow, he said. (Reporting by Prak Chan Thul and Lach Chantha; Editing by Alex Richardson)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos