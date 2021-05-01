Somali lawmakers vote for country to hold indirect elections | Somalia News





The speaker of parliament says 140 deputies support the return to the September agreement that will allow indirect presidential and parliamentary elections.

Somalia’s lower house of parliament has voted unanimously to restore an agreement reached last year that will allow the country to hold indirect elections. Last month, parliament voted to extend the term of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohameds by two years and for the country to hold its next polls under a one-person, one-vote system. The move, however, was rejected by the senate, prime minister, opposition leaders and four of the countries’ six federal member states, leading to a stalemate in the capital, Mogadishu. On Saturday, Speaker Mohamed Mursal said 140 lawmakers had voted to restore indirect polls based on the September 2020 agreement, without any lawmakers expressing any objections. In a speech to parliament shortly before the vote, Mohamed, popularly known as Farmaajo, called on lawmakers to support a return to the deal. He also said he had instructed Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble to lead the process of preparing and implementing the electoral process including key electoral security arrangements to ensure the elections take on a peaceful and stable atmosphere. At the heart of the current crisis facing the country is Farmaajo’s failure to hold parliamentary and presidential elections before his term expires in February. Farmaajo and the federal states had agreed in September to hold indirect elections before the February 8 deadline, with special delegates elected by Somalia clan elders electing lawmakers who in turn elect the president. Somalia has not held direct single-person elections since 1969, and repeated attempts to organize one have been hampered by security problems or a lack of political will. The indirect model has been used before. This time it would go further in terms of inclusion, with twice the number of polling stations and almost twice as many delegates voting than the last election in 2017. But it never came down from the ground, with hostilities between Farmaajo and the leaders of Puntland and Jubaland disrupting the plan. The two main states accused Farmaajo of assembling important electoral committees at a state and federal level with loyalists. The central government rejected their alternatives, with no party agreeing on who would provide security on election day.







