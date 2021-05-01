Imprisoned Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan tested positive for Covid-19

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan tested positive for Covid along with 13 other inmates at Sitapur prison, officials said on Saturday.

The 72-year-old Rampur MP and other inmates tested positive for the infection in both rapid antigen tests and RT-PCR, said RS Yadav, prison, Sitapur Burg.

He said the Covid-19 tests were conducted following complaints of fever and cough. Initially, rapid antigen was made and later samples were sent for RT-PCR test, whose reports came positive on Friday night, he said.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party (SP) demanded that Khan be transferred to a high-level hospital considering his age.

The news about MP Azam Khan being infected with Covid-19 is extremely sad. “Given Azam Khan’s age, he should be transferred immediately from the prison hospital and admitted to a high-level hospital by the government,” the party said in a tweet in Hindi.

Yadav said the treatment of the SP leader is continuing according to the Covid-19 protocol and he has been isolated.

“Azam Khan is under medical supervision and his condition is stable,” the prison said, adding that other Covid-19 positive inmates have also been isolated and are being treated.

Khan, along with his son and wife, has been in jail since February last year in connection with various land robbery cases, violations and others.