The ANC set out the strategy of withdrawing the war on grafting

JOHANNESBURG – The scene is set for a bruised battle within South Africa’s ruling African National Congress after its secretary-general, Elias Magashule, ignored a party deadline to drop grafting charges.
Magashule, nicknamed “Ace”, was given a 30-day ultimatum on March 30 to resign after he was accused of embezzling public funds at a time when he was the Prime Minister of the Free State province. He denies the allegations.
His fate proves the ANC’s commitment to purge itself of an image of corruption, revive confidence in South African governance, and restore party support in the ballot box.
This strategy, analysts say, could be successful or founding with Magashule, 61 – a tough old-fashioned political fighter with a permanent contempt and an equally entrenched follower.
“For the first time, the ANC is ready to fire its secretary general. This has never happened in history,” said political science professor Mcebisi Ndletyana.
The Magashule affair touches on the history and heart of the ANC.
The party was the force that ended South Africa’s apartheid system and has ruled the country since the first democratic elections in 1994.
Within this closed hierarchy, Magashule continued his way through the ranks, starting in his native Free Central State province and building a support network along the way.
ZUMA WAS
A turning point came in the early 2000s, when Magashule became the main political confidant of the scandal-ridden former president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma.
“The rise of Zuma paved the way for the decline of the standard when it comes to demands for leadership in the party,” said political analyst Ongama Mtimka.
Under his regime, Ndletyana said, a corrupt official would be allowed to “indulge in party resources, as long as he paid homage to the president, the king.”
A 2017 study report titled “Betrayal of Promise: How South Africa is being stolen” labeled Magashule as one of several “elites” who built patronage networks, supporting the illegal distribution of benefits under Zuma.
The charges against Magashule relate to public funds that were set aside to inspect government houses with asbestos roofs in 2014.
Dangerous roofs were never removed, and investigators believe the equivalent of over $ 12 million was pocket money.
Magashule was briefly arrested in November and given bail on grafting charges. The other is expected to appear before a high court in August.
ANKK’S SPIRIT EXPIRATION
In 2017, its decision-making body, the National Executive Committee (NEC), decided that any member or leader who had been criminally charged had to resign voluntarily or face suspension.
But it took until 2020 and two years of disappointments for Zuma’s anti-graft successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, before this rule was activated.
Public outrage erupted over a series of corruption scandals involving coronavirus, involving state officials.
Presidential spokesman Khusela Diko and provincial health minister Bandile Masuku were among a number of seniors who were charged and removed.
The avoidance strategy is a “battle to keep the spirit of the ANC as an organization of integrity and morality,” Mtimka said.
He and others see a party torn apart by rifts between ardent Zuma supporters – whose prosecution for alleged corruption has dragged on for years – and members supporting Ramaphosa.
Magashule, a Zuma champion, “has opposed the consolidation of power by the new president,” Mtimka said.
Ramaphosa would be “vulnerable” as long as the secretary-general remained in power, he warned.
“The party has no choice but to become sensitive to public perceptions of its integrity and as such must act in ways that reaffirm … its commitment to fighting corruption and crime,” Mtimka said.
Testifying before a judicial panel investigating the alleged looting of the state under Zuma, Ramaphosa on Wednesday assured that the ANC was determined to end the “excesses that occurred”.
But some commentators have doubts and suspect that Magashule’s dismissal could be delayed indefinitely.
ANC General Treasurer Paul Mashatile told local media last week that it would be “incredibly simple” to expect a forced resignation on time.
Pule Mabe party spokesman said the fate of AFP Magashule would be discussed after the NEC receives a list of “friends” who “could be affected” by the removal resolution.
“If they were to allow Magashule to stay in his position, it would be another nail in the coffin of the ANC’s credibility,” John Steenhuisen, leader of the opposition Democratic Alliance party, warned this week.
