A legacy of training innovation

For seven decades, FlightSafety International has been at the forefront of training technology and innovation. Starting with the first manufacturer-approved training equipment to capture the flight operations of countless aircraft, FlightSafety has continuously expanded and refined the technological resources on which aviation professionals depend.

As the training needs of pilots and technicians evolve, FlightSafety is developing more ways to interact with them virtually and remotely. FlightSafety customers believe they are receiving the most advanced training possible, as the company combines its technological advantages with its experienced and knowledgeable instructors. The result is a unique training experience that promotes and enhances ability and safety.

FlightSafety utilizes its years of flight training experience and world-class modeling and engineering to provide a powerful suite of training products and solutions that meet real-world needs. Here are some of the ways FlightSafety is building on its 70-year legacy of innovation.

The complete winner of the FS1000 and MATRIX flight

Developed and tested by highly qualified engineers, instructors and subject matter experts, FlightSafety mission-ready equipment enhances training at every level. It starts with the complete flight simulator developed and manufactured by FlightSafety FS1000. Its lightweight and quite robust modular design offers flexibility in configuration and ease of systems integration.

Qualified Level D simulators support advanced audio, driving and visual capabilities, all built to the highest industry standards and approved by OEMs for their compatibility. Built on a state-of-the-art, 375,000-square-foot facility in Oklahoma, FlightSafety simulators are also on the airline and government customer training facilities, allowing them to provide highly effective, cost-effective training for their crews. flight.

The simulator is part of a larger training experience at FlightSafety – the integrated MATRIX learning system. MATRIX brings the realities of the simulator experience to the classroom and other training equipment.

Driven by the same powerful program that drives the FS1000, MATRIX creates consistent training progress through its integrated desktop simulator, courses, and graphical flight deck simulator.

FlightSafety also offers the MissionFit interactive training system, a mobile and modular flight training device designed to be deployed to almost any location for maximum access to training.

VITAL 1150 Visual System and CrewView Display

The FlightSafety VITAL visual system provides pilots with simulation training featuring realistic, detailed, high-resolution images designed to increase safety. Powered by the VITAL 1150 image generator and CrewView air-conditioned glass mirror display, FlightSafety offers unprecedented realism and training resolution.

VITAL features host transfer rates with low industry lead latency, up to 8K resolution and refresh rates up to 120Hz. The result is the highest fidelity to any visual system available.

CrewView is the clearest, clearest, most stable and reliable display solution available today, offering field of view over 60 degrees vertical and 300 degrees horizontal. It offers distortion-free, true and lasting images. This superior optical performance is essential to meet today’s flight training needs.

The CrewView glass mirror display offers superior optical performance and sharper image clarity with significant advances in reliability. CrewView fills the entire aircraft window, eliminating ground acceleration distortions and allowing the highest level of effectiveness in training.

Instructor-led Direct Learning

Already a leader in online and self-paced instruction, FlightSafety expanded its digital offerings in 2020 to reach customers who were unable to travel due to the pandemic. With LiveLearning led by instructors, pilots and technicians train with industry key experts from their sites.

These classes offer real-time engagement with colleagues and instructors, allowing for complex distance training. The LiveLearning curriculum was created for online delivery, developed and perfected to maximize the impact of the online training experience.

LiveLearning allows pilots to begin their remotely repeated training, then complete it in the simulator within 90 days to meet regulatory approval requirements. Courses include live class surveys, recordings, videos and interactive demonstrations, all optimized for multi-platform compatibility, including desktops, tablets and laptops. LiveLearning courses also include general training subjects, in addition to a growing pilot-specific library and maintenance training.

3D Virtual Planes and Mixed Reality

Starting with training for Pilatus aircraft, FlightSafety is launching Virtual Aircraft, a comprehensive 3D learning experience designed to help pilots and instructors explore aircraft within the classroom as if they were off the flight line.

With Virtual Planes, students are located within a real-life contextual environment with planes scaled appropriately in both size and depth. Their interactions with the various components of the aircraft are real-life and occur in real time. This comprehensive media leads to greater levels of knowledge retention and an increase in transferable skills, confidence building and skills at work.

Maintenance technicians also benefit from FlightSafety’s new Virtual Engine Trainers, interactive, real-time animated models of Pratt & Whitney Canada engines. Virtual Engine Trainers allow instructors and students to view the engine and many individual components in any position or grouping of the system and even perform practical maintenance procedures such as replacing parts. X-ray operation and further movement enable students to see dynamic cross-sections in almost any part of the engine. Borescope inspection training is also available with typical simulated consumption throughout the engine, allowing students to practice damage assessment and engine distribution. EASA has approved Virtual Motor Training as an assessment method for up to 50 percent of practical motor training.

FlightSafety has also developed virtual reality training in its Mixed Reality Flight system, which has been used by government and defense clients.

The future of training

FlightSafety continues to expand its high-tech training offerings to meet aviation needs everywhere. Its advances in simulation technology have significantly improved effectiveness and reduced the cost of training in multiple ways. Trust FlightSafety to continue to lead the way in state-of-the-art technology and superior training equipment.