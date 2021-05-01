International
Following Fabiflu’s altercation, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir says he will provide free oxygen concentrators
“The concentrates, which were bought by the MP from his own pocket, will be made available to all those suffering from mild to moderate COVID-19 infection at home,” said a statement issued by the BJP MP’s office. Gautam Gambhir.
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Published on 01 May, 2021 05:47 PM STI
As thousands of coronavirus (Covid-19) patients in the national capital gasp for oxygen, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday said he would distribute 200 oxygen concentrations among people for free from Sunday, ANI reported. “I have ordered 200 oxygen concentrators and will distribute them among the people for free. It will start tomorrow. People have to bring the doctor’s prescription and the patient’s oxygen level details to get oxygen concentrators,” he said, according to ANI.
The East Delhi MP said the step has been taken to strengthen the cities’ fight against the second wave of the virus. “The concentrators, which were purchased by the MP from his own pocket, will be made available to anyone suffering from a mild infection up to moderating COVID-19 at home,” said a statement issued by his office.
Earlier last week, the MP’s decision to offer free antiviral drug Fabiflu from his local office had sparked controversy. Following his announcement, the Opposition accused him of drug collection. People of East Delhi can get Fabiflu from the MP office (2, Enklava Jagriti) FREE between 10-5. Kindly take Aadhar & prescription, Gambhir had posted on Twitter, not mentioning how he managed to secure the supply of medicines that can only be purchased with doctors prescription. The Delhi High Court had also asked whether Gambhir had a license to purchase and distribute the drug in large quantities.
Commenting on the situation in Delhi, the cricketer turned politician said that people are desperately searching for oxygen cylinders while the government led by Arvind Kejriwal was “relinquishing” its responsibility. “Delhi does not deserve this chaos and I will do everything I can, whatever it is in my power, to help people in their fight against one of the toughest battles we have seen in recent times,” he said.
