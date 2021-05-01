



Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announces the a million increase for the BBC World Service

Funding will help address harmful misinformation and inaccurate reporting worldwide and improve its digital offering

This follows the Integrated Review of UK Governments, which highlighted the need to combat disinformation to protect the UK against state threats Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab today (May 1) announced 8 million new funding for BBC World Service projects to address harmful misinformation, challenge inaccurate reporting worldwide and improve digital engagement. The funding will support the BBC World Service investigative journalism, expanding the scope of its work to report in an impartial and impartial manner. This follows the success of their Reality Control programs, African Eye and Arabic Investigations, which have challenged fake news around the world. The new package will also help build international audiences by improving the digital platforms available to people in countries such as India, Kenya and Nigeria. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: In a world where states and criminal gangs distort news to exploit others, it is vital to protect independent and objective news reporting worldwide. This new funding will allow the BBC World Service to obtain impartial journalism for many people around the world, opposing those who distort the truth to deceive the public. This new support comes shortly after the publication of the Integrated Journal of Governments, which highlighted the need to combat misinformation to protect the UK against state threats. Today’s announcement will help support efforts to counter them. Some states are using internet robots to promote misinformation on social media platforms, such as spreading false news about the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in malicious content, which is often widely shared by tens of thousands of people on social media. This includes encouraging skepticism about vaccines or in some cases media at best times in some states are blaming the US for artificially creating and benefiting from the pandemic. Welcoming the announcement, BBC Director-General Tim Davie said: We welcome this investment in World Service which builds on the significant results achieved since the start of the funding program in 2016. Through this partnership, World Service has reached a record all-time audience of 351 million, in 42 languages, including English, with the BBC global news services now reaching 438 million each week. More than a third of the total BBC News global audience of 151 million access BBC News digitally and this additional support will enable us to further strengthen our digital offer and tackle global misinformation. As the world continues to fight the Covid pandemic, the positive role of the World Service in providing credible and impartial news has never been more critical. The funding announced today comes on top of previous funding for the BBCs World2020 program by FCDO since 2016, which means that unbiased news is available in 12 additional languages. Additional support has helped boost international service achievement by 40 percent to 351 million people each week, including across Asia and Africa. Notes to the editors: The 8 million package, announced today is for 2021/22 and will go towards the BBC World2020 Program to promote accurate, unbiased news worldwide.

These additional 8 million bring the total FCDO fund for the World2020 Program to 94.4 million. 8 million consist of 3 million to tackle misinformation and another 5 million to reach further audiences and improve digital engagement.

Since 2016, FCDO has invested over 378 million through the World2020 Program, which has contributed to a 40% increase over four years in reaching the weekly audience across the World Service channels to 351 million people per week, particularly in India and Africa.

