The international collection event makes its American debut in Georgia – 41NBC News







Listen to the content of this post: SAVANNAH, Georgia (41NBC / WMGT) – After opening in Shanghai (2019) and Paris (2020), an international collection design fair is making its American debut in Savannah, Georgia. The show is called Unique design X Savannah. It is taking place from April 28 to May 2 at the Kehoe Railway Building in the Savannah Trust Garden. Eighteen artists from around the world are presenting assembled design creations. We invite the viewer to be transported into a unique design collection experience, said Morgan Morris, founder and CEO of Unique Design X Group. The diversity of thought and experience are what nurture the beauty and power of creativity. ” Morris founded Unique design X Group, the commercial boutique design fair that celebrates the collection model furniture, their creators and their galleries. Morris encourages music dealers to rethink the purpose of the items that take up space within our premises. She says that every showcase of artists at the fair re-imagines the idea of ​​equipping contemporary spaces with functional art. Morris is from Savannah and she says it was imperative for her to bring the event from Europe and Asia to her hometown. “In addition to the historical and cultural significance of the port city of Savannah, the southeast today is a dynamic region where creative energies abound,” Morris said. “Being able to bring this international talent and tremendous variety to interact with the city of Savannah is very inspiring. Unique design X Savannah includes a live broadcast forum in collaboration with the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) on April 29 and 30. This is also an online viewing room in collaboration with Artsy. Furthermore, the Savannah event has an outdoor Skate-Able Object outdoor park produced by Yinka Ilori. Unique Design X Group will adhere to safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Unique Design X Savannah: When: April 28 – May 2

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where: The Trusted Garden, Wide Route 10E, Savannah, 31401

Admission: $ 10 (free for students and seniors)

Website: www.uniquedesignxgroup.com Participating designers: Audrey Large (France); Anna Aagaard Jensen (Denmark); Garance Valle (France); Anais Borie (France); Thomas Ballouhey (France / China); Chan Chiao Chun (Taiwan); Andreas Angelidakis (Greece); OrtaMiklos (Denmark, Greece, Argentina and France); Theophile Blandet (France); Li Naihan (China); Hongjie Yang (China); Franck Pellegrino (France); Alberto Vitelio (Chile); Ana Buitrago (Colombia); Jomo Tariku (Ethiopia / USA); Yinka Ilori (MB, Nigeria); Jean Servais Somian (Ivory Coast) and Karl Monies (Denmark). Participating galleries: Nilufar Gallery (Milan, Italy); Etage Projects (Copenhagen, Denmark); Functional Art Gallery (Berlin, Germany); GAD (New York, USA) and Art Deco Gallery (Shanghai, China).







