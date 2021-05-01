A positive COVID-19 test allows travelers to stay in the hotel: CBSA official – National

A Canadian Border Services officer is sounding the alarm over one of the measures of COVID-19 countries at the border which they say could allow virus cases to be imported into Canada.

In February, the federal government announced new, stricter rules for travelers: anyone entering Canada by plane must stay in a government-approved accommodation (GAA) referred to as COVID hotels for three days and must provide a negative test of COVID-19 taken 72-hours before departure.

However, another option for passengers is to provide a positive COVID-19 test taken 14 to 90 days before the departure of the aircraft.

When new changes or gaps or exceptions can be exploited, it takes some time for people to learn about it and learn what to do, said a CBSA officer. The CBSA official, whose identity Global News has agreed not to share, expressed concern that the rule is how Canada could import a number of COVID-19 cases into the country.

So we had not seen any truth – I do not remember seeing any positive test – and then when the exception was known, then we started to notice people who had a positive test.

If a traveler chooses to do the latter, it is stated on the Health Canada website that person can go directly to your quarantine country and stay there for the full 14-day quarantine period.

This means that those travelers are not required to stay in one of the GAAs, and are therefore not subject to the same surveillance as those who are required to stay in hotels.

















In April, the officer said they saw about two to five positive tests from travelers a day, which exclude the person from staying at one of the GAAs.

I do not think anyone I have worked with has not received a positive test from anyone at some point, they added.

In an email to Global News, Anne Genier, a Health Canada spokeswoman, said the exemption addresses the potential for remaining positive tests given that individuals can continue to be tested positive up to three months after they have recovered and are no longer infectious.

From February 22 to April 28, 2021, a total of 331 passengers gave evidence of a previous positive molecular test taken between 14 and 90 days before departure, read the email.

Asked if the agency is concerned that this rule could allow passengers to comply with the rules, Genier said if an airline operator suspects someone is giving false or misleading information about their COVID-19 molecular test, they should report the name. of passengers and flight information to the Minister of Transport as soon as possible.

She added that any passenger who provides false or misleading information about their health during the review could be subject to a penalty of up to $ 5,000 under the Aeronautics Act.

But the CBSA officer said verifying that these positive tests are legitimate is difficult.

There is no standard because every clinic that issues a test has a different format, they said.

CBSA officers try to verify the name, date and result of the tests, looking for any obvious errors, but beyond that, verification is almost impossible, the officer said.

They were not in charge of the investigative side of these tests, nor determining their validity, they said. These concerns are listed for public health.

Asked how officials confirm that evidence presented by a passenger is legal, Jacqueline Callin, a CBSA spokeswoman confirmed that officers have the authority to review, challenge, and confirm passenger statements and refer them to a quarantine officer.

(Officers) are trained in examination techniques and use indicators, intelligence and other information to determine the eligibility of persons in Canada, Callin wrote. This includes confirmation of the documentation required to be found to be valid and authentic.

Callin added, though, that when questions arise about a passenger quarantine plan, health status or molecular test documentation, CBSA Border Patrol officers refer the passenger to a Canada Public Health Agency quarantine officer who will decide on the next steps.

“Importers It is important to note that the CBSA does not issue fines in compliance with the requirements of the Quarantine Act; “The decision whether to take any enforcement action in relation to public health orders rests with PHAC and / or the police of the jurisdiction,” the email reads.

















“Between January 7, 2021 and April 22, 2021, the agency seized 14 suspected documents of fraudulent results at entry airports,” Calin said.

However, the CBSA was unable to confirm how many of those suspected COVID-19 positive test scores were suspected.

Time to close all trips?

Colin Furness, an epidemiologist and assistant professor of infection control at the University of Toronto, said allowing those who submit a positive test 14-90 days before their travel date to pass COVID-19 hotels is extremely stupid.

He said anyone who has Photoshop can treat a document to say they have had COVID-19 before.

So you’re just inviting people to do it, he said. Moreover, the supposed variant certainly seems to be very prone to re-infection, so the fact that someone had COVID should not give them a free pass.

At the very least, all people entering Canada should undergo a 14-day stay in a quarantine facility, Furness said, despite the COVID-19 test they provide at the airport.

What Canada really needs to do is stop travel altogether, Furness said. It’s a really simple thing.

Furness said only Canadian citizens and truly essential workers should be allowed to fly in the country and then subject to a mandatory, 14-day quarantine in a supervised facility.

Wed would have plenty of room for them if we had fewer passengers, he said.

The CBSA officer agreed, saying Canada should close this exception, adding that anyone entering Canada should stay at one of the GAA COVID-19 hotels.

I work at a border that is closed but I am busy, they said. So this is a concern.

While the number of people entering Canada has dropped significantly compared to pre-COVID times, many people still choose to travel.

Last year saw a 87.5 percent drop in the number of passengers entering Canada compared to 2019, according to CBSA data.

However, the latest data released by the agency said between March 22, 2020 and April 11, 2021, a total of 11,983,716 people had traveled the country.

Of these, 2,768,055 passengers entered Canada by air.

Speaking at a news conference Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated that “now is not the time to travel”.

Trudeau said, “the only people traveling across our border in any way now are either permanent citizens or Canadians returning home, essential workers and a limited number of emergencies.”

Trudeau said his government was “following very closely” the data collected at the border, saying there had been an “extremely low and manageable case” so far.

He added, however, that his government is “always looking to do more enforcement and increase sentences” at the border. “And we will continue to work with the provinces on this,” he said.

Trudeau noted the use of rapid COVID-19 tests at airports, saying there are millions of tests available that are being under-utilized.

















Data provided to the Canadian press by PHAC show that more than 2,000 people returning to Canada since the federal government introduced hotel quarantines have tested positive for COVID-19.

More than a quarter of them were infected with one of the new, more transmissible variants of anxiety (VOC).

Figures showed that between February 22 and April 22, 557 international air passengers tested positive for one of the VOCs.

-With files from The Canadian Press

