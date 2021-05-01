The case of the Elgar Parishad-Maoist connection NIA opposes US firm report





He says the American firm had no business giving such an opinion without the court’s permission at a time when the trial was pending and the case was under-liquidated.



The National Investigation Agency has disputed a forensic report from a U.S. firm that suggested the electronic evidence was planted in a computer device belonging to activist Rona Wilson, a defendant in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist connection case. In an affidavit filed before Bombay Supreme Court on Friday, the NIA said it “boldly” denied the contents of the US firm’s report, adding that Mr Wilson’s allegations of fabricating evidence and planting electronic evidence could not be were accepted. The central agency said Mr Wilson’s petition based on the US firm’s report was unsustainable and asked the Supreme Court to dismiss it as well as set costs for the activist in filing such a petition. In an affidavit issued through its officer Vikram Jhakate, the NIA said, “I rightly deny the report. I say that since the statement made in the petition regarding the above facts is not accepted by me, they are debatable issues. fact and thus can not be accepted. amused in the current written petition, “reads the statement. The NIA further said that the firm’s report and a news story published in a magazine were not part of the indictment and Mr Wilson could not rely on them to seek the dismissal of the indictments. She further said that since the U.S. firm report itself claimed that it was difficult to identify the person who allegedly planted such evidence, it was up to Mr. Wilson to prove the allegations of fabricating evidence at the time of the trial. The NIA said the responsibility for explaining and identifying when and how the evidence was planted rested with Mr. Wilson himself since the alleged planting of electronic evidence occurred before the FIR was registered in the case. “As to the applicant’s assertion that there are fabrications of documents, the planting of false evidence and as to the procedure prescribed by law, the same has not been invoked at this stage,” the affidavit said. It said Mr Wilson’s prayer was vague and based on “if and what” and he himself was unsure of the person who allegedly placed the document. The NIA said Mr. Wilson had an alternative solution to file a request for dismissal under Section 227 or 239 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). He also said the US firm had no business giving such an opinion without the court’s permission at a time when the trial was pending and the case was under-liquidated. The central agency also said the purpose of Mr Wilson’s plea was to adjourn the trial. Mr Wilson appealed to the Supreme Court earlier this year seeking a reversal of the charges, as well as instructions to appoint a Special Investigation Team, headed by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge and composed by forensic digital analysis experts, to investigate the planting of documents on the computer using malware.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos