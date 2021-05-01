Coronavirus: Guide to what Canadians can do after vaccines arrive ‘immediately’: Hajdu

OTTAWA – Canadians will soon receive federal guidance on what they can and cannot do safely after their first and second COVID-19 shots, according to Health Minister Patty Hajdu.

Faced with the question of why Canada has not yet provided any formal guidance to people who have been vaccinated about the degree of risk they have in certain circumstances in the way the United States does, Hajdu said it is working.

We are working with provinces and territories to understand their epidemiology. Percentage of Canadians who have been vaccinated and it is the rate of the disease that is transmitted to communities. We will have guidelines for Canadians very soon about what they can do with one or two doses of the vaccine, Hajdu said in an interview with Evan Solomon, host of the CTV Question Period.

In early April, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued interim public health recommendations for Americans who have been fully vaccinated, outlining what health measures they still need to take while offering new freedoms.

For example, fully vaccinated Americans have been told that they can resume home trips without taking COVID-19 tests, no longer need to self-isolate themselves after returning from an international destination, and can visit with other fully-fledged people. vaccinated internally without masks or physical distancing.

On Tuesday, the CDC took their instructions a step further, stating that fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks outside unless in a large crowd.

Earlier this week in response to questions from CTVNews.ca about why the Canadian Public Health Agency has not yet followed suit, spokeswoman Anna Maddison said that for now all people should stay on course and continue to follow the kit full of suggested public health measures.

Questions about whether Canada has metrics or target pillars on which to base any decision to ease public health measures have been asked by MPs for months, with little clarity in responses from federal officials.

Hajdu said that because fully vaccinated people can still get COVID-19 if there is a high prevalence in their community, the federal health agency needs to be careful about the recommendations they issue.

While the first three doses of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine in use in Canada offer some degree of efficacy after a single dose, it is not enough for Canadians to let their guards in while waiting for their second dose.

Canada’s approach is very much in line with the UK approach, which is really about ensuring that we vaccinate as many people as possible, but that first dose, Hajdu said, referring to the strategy widely approved for extending the time between first and second doses COVID-19 vaccines up to four months. The UK is offering its citizens three months away shots.

We will have instructions for Canadians soon. And it is very important that we all continue to follow those public health measures until we are confident that our communities are safe, Hajdu said.

In a small step towards ensuring a targeted level of vaccination when public health measures can begin to be lifted, as part of the April 23 model, Public Health Chief Dr. Dr. Theresa Tam predicted that 75 percent of adults have their first dose, and 20 percent have their second, restrictions can be removed without utilizing hospital capacity.

WITHOUT LOCAL VACCINE PASSPORTS

Hajdu also said that as work continues to determine what the international standard will be when it comes to travel vaccine passports, domestic vaccine passports will not be something the federal government pursues.

That said, Hajdu noted that there may still be circumstances when proof of vaccination will be required.

There is no intention to impose a home vaccination passport at the federal level, but I will remind people that some facilities will require vaccination as they always do. Thus, for example, schools require certain immunizations in childhood. Some universities and colleges may require vaccination. There may be applications for certain jobs, and they are all, as you know, local and provincial levels have determined it, Hajdu said.

One of the key highlights of vaccine certification issuance can be patchwork into how people across Canada are getting their COVID-19 vaccines and if at any point below the line a more uniform vaccination card can be issued.

Hajdu said during a meeting of G7 health ministers this week regarding international vaccine passports that the consensus was that there should be some sort of common way to be able to quickly do the certification of vaccinated peoples.

We know there are many different types of vaccines around the world, and we want Canadians to be able to travel internationally, so I can assure Canadians that no matter what they are request, we will have Canadians ready when the time is right to travel.