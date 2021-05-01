Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan agree on ceasefire after border clashes





BISHKEK (Reuters) – Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed on what they called a full ceasefire on Saturday following reports of new shootings and troop gatherings following border clashes earlier this week that killed 49 people. The heads of state security bodies of the countries announced the agreement at a joint conference in Kyrgyzstan hours after the Kyrgyz border guard service said Tajik troops opened fire on Kyrgyz vehicles on their side of the border. The presidents of the two Central Asian nations also spoke by telephone Saturday to discuss further steps, their offices said. The tragedy that occurred in the border area should never happen again, said Saimumin Yatiyev, head of the Tajik State Security Committee, while standing next to his Kyrgyz counterpart Kamchybek Tashiyev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke by telephone with his counterparts in both countries, urging them to abide by the ceasefire agreement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, which are former Soviet republics, cut off Russian military bases and consider Moscow a strategic ally. Clashes erupted this week along the border between Tajikistan’s Sughd province and Kyrgyzstan’s southern Batken province over a dispute over a reservoir and pump, allegedly by both sides, in the Isfara River. Villagers from opposite sides threw stones at each other and the border guards joined in with guns, mortars and even, according to the Kyrgyz border guards, a Tajik attack helicopter. At least one Kyrgyz border post and a number of houses on both sides were burned and Kyrgyzstan said it had evacuated thousands of people from the area. Kyrgyz authorities reported 34 people killed, all but three of them civilians, and 132 injured. Local government sources in Tajikistan said 15 people had been killed alongside, including six border guards and a police officer. Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko in Bishkek and Nazarali Pirnazarov in Dushanbe Written by Olzhas Auyezov Edited by Alex Richardson and Frances Kerry

