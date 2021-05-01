News from Tokyo 2020 – Under close supervision, Tokyo welcomes international divers to try out the event





Diving and volleyball on Saturday became the first Olympic test events involving international athletes since such races resumed last month, after the two began under close supervision in Tokyo. The Diving World Cup, also a qualifier for this summer’s Games, includes more than 200 athletes from 50 countries, including China. “We are not allowed to leave our rooms, where you have to stay … – without outside air, without human interaction,” said US women diver Sarah Bacon. “But we made it work.” Tokyo 2020 British high jump champion Clarke-Khan: behind closed doors the Olympic debut would be just as special FIRST DAY AT 13:27 Japan is battling a fourth wave of infections and the government has declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas. During a warm-up before Saturday’s men’s preliminary event, the announcer scolded divers for too close gathering, thus violating social distance standards, around the 3-meter springboard. The event was also marked this morning by an earthquake that shook the Aquatic Land Cave Center, a reminder that the Games are taking place in one of the world’s most active tectonic regions. Athletes and diving coaches expressed gratitude for the opportunity to compete, but also some disappointments that anti-climbing precautions denied them the opportunity to experience the city or have a fresh air. Participants are undergoing Covid-19 testing every morning and should keep health information in their smartphone apps. Moreover, they are kept in a “bubble”, restricting movements between the hotel and the venue. “It would be nice if they could have rented a bus for the team to do anything around town,” Patrick Hausding, a silver and bronze medalist at the previous two Olympics, told reporters. “Being in Tokyo and not being able to see anything is a real shame.” The dive event, originally scheduled for April, was in danger of being canceled amid reports that the International Swimming Federation (FINA) was unhappy with Japan’s countermeasures COVID-19. FINA and Tokyo organizers agreed to plan it for May 1-6 but the global swimming body canceled an artistic swimming qualifier scheduled to be held in Tokyo and moved a marathon swimming qualifier from Fukuoka to southern Japan to Portugal. In addition, Australia decided to withdraw from the dive due to concerns about rising coronavirus cases in Japan. Saturday’s volleyball included a friendly between Japan and China. The Tokyo Olympics, delayed by a year due to the pandemic, are scheduled to open on July 23. Tokyo 2020 Australian Olympians to be vaccinated before the Tokyo Games 27/04/2021 AT 10:08 Tokyo 2020 Top 5: Most decorated female Olympic athletes 26/04/2021 AT 22:36

