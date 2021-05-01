International
From Iran to North Korea, Biden has a world of challenges to face after the first 100 days
LONDON In just 100 days, President Joe Biden has begun to transform America’s image in the eyes of the world, reconstructing it into a model of diplomacy and professionalism and undoing a strong, unpredictable reputation built by his predecessor.
But that’s the easy part.
While Biden’s dramatic changes have been welcomed by allies and even opponents, some foreign policy experts say his early moves have been largely tonal or symbolic low-hanging fruit when it comes to the real flesh of foreign policy.
For an administration preoccupied with fighting domestic fires in the coronavirus and the economy, its responses to the toughest challenges abroad on climate change, vaccinating the world, opposing China, the Iran nuclear deal and North Korea’s nuclear arsenal are mostly yet to come.
“Never underestimate the value of language and conduct in diplomacy and foreign policy,” said former Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb. “Joe Biden is a politician of principles and values, while Donald Trump was a politician of transactions.”
Still, the world has not seen what Biden is made of, according to Salvatore Babones, an associate professor at the University of Sydney.
“At this point, his foreign policy has been carried out mainly at the level of curvatures,” he said. “But there really hasn’t been any engagement with really tough, divisive issues that will come home very soon.”
‘America is back’
Stubb, now director of the School of Transnational Governance at the European University Institute in Florence, Italy, said it would take some time to determine how successful Biden would be on the international stage.
“Biden has said all the right things, but when there are differences of opinion, the tone will change,” he said. “And, of course, I think China will be one of the key areas.”
From his first day in office, Biden wasted no time in bulldozing some of Trump’s foreign policy pillars that shook and shook much of the world.
“America is back,” was the way Biden opened his first foreign policy speech on February 4th. “Diplomacy is again at the center of our foreign policy.”
With a few strokes of the pen, he reversed Trump’s decisions to leave the World Health Organization and the Paris Agreement on climate change. And he has since joined COVAX, a global vaccine-sharing project that Trump was the only major Western leader to reject.
Biden lifted Trump’s travel ban to five Muslim-majority countries and vowed to raise the refugee limit from 15,000 to 62,500, re-accepting that target last week after democratic unrest when the White House initially announced it would be held in time. low of the Trump era.
His administration entered into indirect talks with Iran to revive the nuclear deal and ended US support for a Saudi-led offensive in Yemen that has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
The president has described Russian President Vladimir Putin as “a murderer” and imposed sanctions, accusing Moscow of malicious maneuvers, which it denies. The Trump administration also imposed sanctions, but the president himself was also criticized for appearing against his Kremlin counterpart.
Biden has set a September 11 date for withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, delaying an earlier deadline for withdrawing troops agreed by the Trump administration to the hardline Taliban militia in 2020. End of “forever wars” America was a Trump target and former President Barack Obama was pursued in vain.
And earlier this month, Biden offered his unconditional support to Ukraine as Russian forces rallied on its border. This contrasts with Trump, who often angered European allies and said Washington did not get enough to protect them.
‘An issue with group thinking’
Some progressive observers say Biden has returned to the habits of Washington’s foreign policy institution. He approved a nearly $ 200 million deal with Egypt, despite its appalling human rights record. Biden refused to sanction Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman despite a declassified intelligence report saying he approved of the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Some believe he should have eased sanctions on Iran even before negotiations began. These sanctions were imposed when Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal Iran was honoring because he said he was too lenient. These sanctions have brought suffering to the poorest Iranians.
There are also those who fear that, despite the experienced helpers Biden has surrounded himself with, “there may be an issue with group thinking,” according to Karin von Hippel, a former senior non-political adviser at the State Department under Obama.
“I think this is a risk especially for this crowd,” said von Hippel, general manager of the Royal United Services institutional institute in London. “They are all the same and there are not many people who can think they will challenge foreign policy and push for alternative views.”
Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has a simpler test of whether Biden’s first 100 days have been successful.
“The first criteria I apply is: Is he drunk or not?” Tha Rudd. “In politics, this is not a small thing internally or internationally. And so far, I can not see him doing so.”
Disappear Trump’s approaches, Trump-destructive norms towards China and North Korea, in which he flattered their authoritarian leaders while starting a trade war and belligerent rhetoric, respectively.
Instead, Biden has vowed to tackle China’s “advanced authoritarianism” while calling for alleged abuses of Uighur ethnic minority rights in the Xinjiang region and the erosion of freedoms in Hong Kong, all of which Beijing denies.
But he has also pledged to work with China “when it’s in America ‘s interest to do so,” on topics such as climate change and dealing with North Korea’ s nuclear arsenal.
This heated conversation has caused some “resentment” in Beijing, according to Victor Gao, a former translator of Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping. But overall the Chinese government “is relatively happy to see that the Biden administration has demonstrated a higher level of professionalism as well as a deeper knowledge,” said Gao, now a senior professor at Soochow University in Suzhou, China.
China observers were impressed with the timing of Biden’s call to Chinese President Xi Jinping. It came on the eve of Chinese New Year, and was therefore seen as a “sign of civilized respect for the Chinese people” and showed a cultural “skill” by Biden and his team, according to Rudd, president of the Asia Association. a New York nonprofit.
Jo ‘Conan the Barbarian’
Biden has clearly earned praise simply by not being Trump, whom Rudd compares to “Conan the Barbarian” because of his “fierce indifference to climate change policy, contempt for the history of alliances and his savage absorption of dictators “.
Trump’s relationship with Washington allies was so toxic and unpredictable that it was comparable to “domestic violence” on a geopolitical scale, according to Stubb, who was also a Finnish foreign minister and a career diplomat. “No one knew what they were for.”
Now with the Biden administration, “we see a very traditional democratic foreign policy coming out of a president whose instincts are multifaceted, whose instincts are about cooperation, whose instincts are for alliances, whose instincts are they are for democracy, “he said.
The call with Xi was not an isolated incident. Biden sent a video message to the African Union ahead of its annual summit this year, “which was extremely important,” said Tibor Nagy, who until February was assistant secretary of state for African affairs. “In Africa, symbolism matters a lot.”
The optics could not be more different from that of the previous president, who once referred to countries in Africa, as well as Haiti as “shithole” nations.
But explaining how to solve unstable world puzzles is much easier than solving them.
If these obstacles were troubling when Biden was Obama’s vice president, they have gained a new complexity now.
America considers its global dominance challenged and now has far more internal control over foreign engagements than freedom of action in the years following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, Babones believes.
“It ‘s just a more complex world,” von Hippel told RUSSIA. “The United States is not as strong as it was four years ago, and they need more compromise and another kind of superpower.”
