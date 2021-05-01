Ontario reports 3,369 new COVID-19 cases while ICU admissions increase to 900

Ontario reported 3,369 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 deaths Saturday during general admissions to intensive care units rose to 900 for the first time.

About 2,152 people in the province remain in hospital due to infectious disease, a figure that has been steadily rising since the start of the third wave of the pandemic.

Of the patients in the ICU, 637 require a ventilator to breathe.

As hospitals continue to move critically ill patients around the province and bring in healthcare personnel from other provinces, the Ontario health ministry said Saturday that it has not yet activated an ICU triage protocol.

Activating a triage means having to make the toughest decisions healthcare providers ever face. These decisions include what a person potentially takes to save a life and who does not.

In a statement, the ministry said the current home stay order combined with investment to increase hospital beds across the province means this more drastic step has not been taken.

“These efforts combined with mitigation of electrosurgery and other non-emergency clinical activities will add an extra 700,000 beds and ensure that our health system has the tools and resources needed to provide world-class care for any Ontarian seeking hospitalization, “the ministry said in a statement.

Last month, however, a number of medical professionals in Ontario said they feared they might be forced to start triaging ICU patients within weeks.

According to the latest draft of the Ontario Protocol, which is a work in progress, the lowest level of triage, Level 1, means that anyone with a short-term mortality risk greater than 80 percent is given preference to one bed. ICU.

Anthony Dale, president of the Ontario Hospital Association, said it would be considered a “failure” if hospitals had to adopt the athlete protocol given that efforts are being made across the province to provide every patient with care. proper.

“We are working as humanely as possible … to make sure it never goes into effect,” he said.

“We are fighting every day to prevent that from happening.”

WATCH | The president of the Ontario Hospital Association talks about the situation in the ICU:

Ontario Hospital Association President Anthony Dale says hospitals across the province are working “fighting every day” to not allow triage protocols. 1:10

Dale said there is also a glimmer of hope based on the latest COVID-19 modeling forecasts released last week, which suggest the pandemic province’s third wave may have reached its peak.

Despite this hope, Dale said the situation in the ICU is much worse than he feared.

“Months ago, I never in my dreams would have thought we could have reached this very high level of patients [in ICUs], “he told CBC News on Saturday.

“I never thought we would see something like that.”

The death toll in Ontario totals 8,079

As of Saturday, there are 1,050 new cases in Toronto, 819 in the Peel Region, 286 in York, 158 in Ottawa and 157 in Durham, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Public health units collectively administered 107,770 doses of vaccine on Friday, according to the Ontario Ministry of Health. As of Friday, 373,559 people in Ontario had received both shots.

The province has used 5,247,684 doses of vaccines it has received so far.

People line up outside Downsview Arena in northwest Toronto to get a COVID-19 vaccine on April 29th. The province says all Ontarians over the age of 18 are expected to be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine within a month. (Evan Mitsui)

Ontario said it plans to expand eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines significantly in May, with deliveries to the province expected to increase in the coming weeks.

With millions of doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines expected to start arriving in Ontario, the province’s vaccine task force says it can speed up its time so that all Ontarians over the age of 18 can use its center of calls and booking portal starting from the week of May. 24

Health Canada said Friday it was halting the delivery of the first batch of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after it became clear that the doses that arrived Wednesday were processed at the same U.S. plant that was embroiled in the problems of quality control.

Both Ontario and Toronto reported this week that 40 percent of its residents have been vaccinated to date.

“While we need a minute to mark the 40 per cent goal that was met early, I want you to know that we will not rest until everyone gets their vaccination, the blockage is lifted and we really set this pandemic behind us, “Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Ontario Laboratory Network completed 46,803 test samples since the last update and recorded a test positivity rate of 7.3 percent.

New deaths reported Saturday bring the official death toll to 8,079.

The seven-day average currently stands at 3,618, up from 3,722 on Friday.

The nurse registered in the Peel Region dies with COVID-19

On Friday, the Ontario Registered Nurses Association (RNAO) said in a statement that a registered nurse working in the Peel Region, Lorraine Gouveia, had died after contracting COVID-19.

“Lorraine has left us very soon and we honor her commitment to her role as RN and to her good spirit,” the statement reads.

The healthcare community is in mourning!#REST IN PEACE Lorraine Gouveia, a front-line nurse who worked in the Peel Region & has died from # COVID-19. Her colleagues describe her as a fierce activist, loving mother and admired friend who dedicated her life to helping others. We will never forget it pic.twitter.com/2RfhVudnBR –@NaheedD

Gouveia was described by the Union International Workers’ Service as a “tough activist, loving mother, admired and committed friend to make everyone’s life better.

Following her death, the RNA called on the government of Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford to “immediately comply with all the recommendations of the science table and the various long-term care reports”.

While Ontario has endorsed some of the recommendations made by Ontario’s COVID-19 scientific advisory board, such as targeting neighborhoods identified as COVID-19 hotspots, Ford’s sick leave notice did not include 10 days of paid sick days such as recommended by the panel.

Asked Friday about the number of sick days, Ford said he appreciated the advice from the science chart, but also receives guidance from the hospital’s CEO and Dr. David Williams, Ontario Chief Health Officer.

Ontario was not prepared to address the pandemic report:

Meanwhile, a final report by an independent commission released Friday evening said Ontario was unprepared to address a pandemic and had no plans to protect residents in long-term care thanks to years of neglect.

The 322-page report of the COVID-19 Provincial Long-Term Care Commission highlighted the actions and omissions that contributed to the destruction of long-term care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report found that the province failed to learn from the SARS epidemic in 2003 and that substantial reforms are needed to protect vulnerable Ontario residents in the future.

The COVID-19 Provincial Long-Term Care Commission said poor facility modeling and resident overcrowding increased morbidity and death in nursing homes, with nearly 4,000 residents and 11 employees dying from COVID-19 by the end of April. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

The commission said the poor facility model and occupant overcrowding increased illness and death in nursing homes, with nearly 4,000 residents and 11 employees dying from COVID-19 by the end of April.

He also said a large staff shortage and a poorly trained workforce in infection control measures complicated the situation.

New facilities need to be built to address the aging needs of the province’s population, the commission said, adding that the government should also review how those nursing homes are managed, with a focus on quality care.

To date, 3,918 long-term care residents have died from COVID-19.

There are now 54 long-term care homes with active COVID-19 outbreaks, up from 41 this week last week.

Ford calls for quarantine measures at US border

The report follows a statement by Ford on Friday that quarantine measures should be increased at Canada’s land border with the US

“We can not take anything for granted now, we have to be more vigilant than ever,” Ford said.

“Not enough has been done to keep these deadly variants out of Canada,” he said.

Ford noted that people are flying to Buffalo, NY and taking taxis across the border to avoid quarantine.