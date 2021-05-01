273 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manitoba on Saturday, along with 2 deaths in the 1960s

Manitoba is reporting 273 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths from the disease on Saturday, says a provincial news release.

Most of the cases reported Saturday were in the Winnipeg health region, which reported 199 new COVID-19 infections. There are also 34 new cases in the Mountain Prairie Health region, 17 in the Northern Health Region, 14 in the Interlake-East Health region and nine in Southern Health.

Recent deaths from COVID-19 are two people in their 60s a man from the Southern Health region, linked to an explosion at Emerson Health Center, and a woman from the Northern Health Region

The number of most contagious cases of the coronavirus variant identified in Manitoba rose to 249 on Saturday, bringing the total to 2,344,according to the online dashboard of the province. Of these, 978 are considered active.

The Manitoba five-day test positivity rate rose to 7.3 percent, from 7.2 percent on Friday. In Winnipeg, this rate rose slightly to 8.3 percent from 8.2.

A total of 38,995 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Manitoba since the onset of the pandemic, of which 2,468 are considered active and 35,551 are recovered.

There have been 976 deaths from the disease.

On Friday, 3,346COVID-19 tests were conducted in Manitoba.

Hospital admission data were not available Saturday due to a technical problem. The day before, the province reported149 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 39 in intensive care.

A quarter of hospital admissions were related to variants of concern, the province said on Friday, and one in four patients with COVID-19 in the hospital was one person under the age of 50.

The province also reported Saturday that the anoutbreak at Lions Prairie Manor Personal Care Home in Portage la Prairie is now over.

Meanwhile,483,347 doses of vaccine have been administered in the provinceas of Saturday, bringing the rate of Manitobans 18 and older who have taken at least one dose to 37.6 percent.