International
France sends 8 oxygen plants to help India overcome Covid-19 crisis
The first shipment of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine was delivered to Hyderabad on Saturday even after France announced it would deliver 28 tonnes of medical equipment to support India ‘s response to a deadly wave of Coronavirus (Covid-19) disease.
A special cargo flight will arrive in New Delhi early on May 2 with 28 tonnes of medical equipment worth more than 17 crore, including eight high-capacity oxygen generating plants to be delivered to six hospitals in Delhi and one in Haryana and Telangana, the French embassy said.
This is the first phase of the solidarity mission set by President Emmanuel Macron to support India as part of the European Union ‘s coordinated response to the Covid-19 crisis. French support aims not only to provide immediate medical assistance but also to increase India’s strategic autonomy in healthcare.
Eight oxygen generator plants from the French company Novair produce medical oxygen from ambient air to supply a hospital with an oxygen system or to fill cylinders at a rate of 20,000 liters per hour.
Each plant can continuously supply a 250-bed hospital without interruption for a dozen years, providing extended oxygen demand peak stability and savings of up to 15 crore per year eliminating safety issues related to the storage of liquid oxygen.
The plants will be delivered to hospitals based on the needs identified by the Indian authorities. In addition to the oxygen plants, the flight will also carry 28 fans and 200 electric syringe pumps that will be distributed to several hospitals to increase their ICU capacity.
French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said, We are close to India in these difficult times, just as India has always stood by France. In the spring of 2020, when French hospitals were facing acute shortages, India provided rescue aid through the export of critical medical medicines. The French people have not forgotten.
This special French cargo flight was rented for free by the French shipping group CMA CGM and many other French firms present in India grew to pool their resources with the French government for the solidarity mission.
A second shipment of oxygen generators and medical equipment from France is underway and the French company Air Liquide will start sending several hundred tons of oxygen through a dedicated logistics bridge organized by the French and Indian governments and implemented with the Indian military .
The shipment of 150,000 doses of Sputnik V from Russia was submitted to Dr Reddys Laboratories, the first Indian pharmaceutical firm to connect with Russian vaccine developers last year for regulatory approvals and distribution.
The shipment will be closed after the necessary clearance over the next few days, said Dr Reddys, who has secured emergency use authorization from India drug regulator to import the shot. This initial quantity will be used across various channels as a pilot to line up our supply chain for greater vaccination program spread, the firm said.
Russian Ambassador Nikolai Kudashev said in a statement that the effectiveness of Sputnik Vs is among the highest in the world and the vaccine will be effective against new strains of Covid-19. He added that domestic production would start soon and would gradually increase to 850 million doses per year.
As Russia and India continue their joint efforts to combat Covid-19, this move is particularly important to support the Indian government’s efforts to tame the second deadly wave and save lives, Kudashev said. Two emergency flights from Russia delivered 20 tons of equipment, including oxygen concentrators, a ventilator and medicines like Coronavir on April 29th.
Meanwhile, a Germn Air Force Airbus A350 cargo plane flew with 120 oxygen fans in New Delhi on Saturday evening. The equipment will be delivered immediately for distribution in co-operation with the Indian Red Cross Association, the foreign ministry and other agencies, said German Ambassador Walter Lindner.
Two Airbus A400 military transport aircraft will bring in a large mobile oxygen generating plant next week and 13 German technical personnel have arrived in India to install the plant and train Indian personnel.
A consignment of Remdesivir antiviral drug is expected from Germany, and a German agency will organize a webinar on virus ranking for an Indian technical team.
Pandemic stroke # Covid19 in the heart of India. We support India in its fight against the pandemic. Germany will send urgently needed goods to provide care to patients, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a tweet.
