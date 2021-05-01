The daily Covid death toll in the UK drops 78% in a week with seven deaths and 1,907 new cases

The death toll in the UK from coronavirus has dropped dramatically week by week even when the blockage is easing.

Tragically, seven other people were reported to have lost their lives to the virus across the UK in today’s figures.

But it is a significant drop from last Saturday’s nationwide figure of 32- which represents a drop of almost 80%.

1,907 cases of coronavirus were also reported, as the continued spread of vaccines in the UK is credited with curbing the spread.

Today’s figures put the official UK death toll across the pandemic at 127,524.

Separate figures published by UK statistics agencies show that there were 152,000 deaths recorded in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned in the death certificate.







More than 34 million people in the UK have now received a dose of the vaccine, with the number having received their second dose now close to 15 million as people in their 40s are now able to get the strokes of tire.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi wrote on Twitter: “Another strong day yesterday! Almost 15 million second doses administered & that half a century is in sight. @NHSuk what a team!”

This month brings the next phase of easing the deadlock as England prepares to lift more restrictions within two weeks.

On April 12, shops, gyms and swimming pools and pubs, restaurants and bars were opened able to open their outdoor spaces, along with the most relaxed rules in small outdoor gatherings.

The next round of relief could see the ban on international holidays lifted from May 17, according to reports.

A small number of countries are expected to be on the UK ‘green list’, however, with trips to most countries likely to still require a quarantine period upon return to Britain.







Also from May 17, the hospitality will be able to reopen inside their home for the workers after a cold spring meeting in the beer gardens.

Saunas and spas will also be able to open and up to 10,000 fans will be allowed to enter the stadiums.

The rule change will also allow homes to be reunited for the first time in a month, with two families with up to six people allowed to mix inside overnight.

An extraordinary ‘scientific experiment’ in Liverpool on Friday night without thousands being allowed to attend a rehearsal concert.

Party visitors were allowed to gather at a warehouse in Liverpool during a two-day event that started last night.







Returnees to the strict ticket event should not have social distance or wear masks, but should have a negative Covid test result before being allowed to enter.

They are asked to take a follow-up Covid test in the days following the first nights of the Circus Club at Bramley-Moore Dock warehouse, so that researchers can determine the security levels of such events.

The UK pandemic’s first unlimited crowd event are part of a series of official government trials looking at crowd safety during Covid, as they plan nightclubs and festivals to return this summer.

The UK ‘R’ rate remained close to static on Friday, with experts describing the pandemic still declining, despite broadcast rates being recorded as over 1 in some areas.

But Europe’s third wave and India crisis are still keeping public health authorities on high alert for mutant variants of the virus that could trigger a revival.







Residents of a central-east London area will undergo growth testing, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHSC) announced on Saturday.

People in the postcode E1 of Tower Hamlets municipality after several cases of variants of South Africa and Brazil were discovered.

The department said all confirmed cases were self-isolating and there was no link between the new cases and the recently identified group in south London.

All ages 11 and up living, working or educated in the affected zip code are encouraged to take a test when invited by Sunday, regardless of whether they are showing symptoms or not, DHSC said.