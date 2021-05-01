Mysterious truck carrying 2.40 lakh doses of abandoned COVID-19 vaccine for more than 12 hours in MP





The truck with the COVID-19 vaccine was headed towards Haryana | Photo Credit: Times Now Madhya Pradesh: At a time when many states across the country have been struggling to meet vaccine demand, an issue has come to light where a truck carrying 2.40 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine was abandoned for almost 12 hours after the driver of the disappeared under mysterious circumstances in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh The vehicle was registered in Tamil Nadu and was headed towards Karnal in Haryana. The air-conditioned container has carried out $ 8 billion worth of vaccine doses. Police have managed to secure the driver’s mobile number and are tracking down the driver’s whereabouts. The purpose of the act is still unknown and according to the ground report from the location, the driver and companion of the vehicle are still missing. The incident comes at a time when many states are struggling with a lack of vaccines and have failed to start phase 3 vaccination for people between the ages of 18-45 due to lack of doses. Haryana ordered 66 doses of lakh vaccine Meanwhile, Haryana, the state in which the shipment of vaccines was reportedly directed, has decided to start vaccinating for people between the ages of 18-45 by Sunday. “Covid vaccination of people over the age of 18 will start in Haryana from tomorrow in all Districts in designated centers,” Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said in a tweet. Additional health secretary Rajeev Arora said the state has requested 66 loop doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. He further added that a total of 38,13,274 doses of the vaccine have been administered to the people of the state so far. On Saturday, Haryana reported the highest one-day jump of 125 deaths due to COVID-19. The total number of deaths in the state rose to 4,341. 13,588 new cases increased the number of infections in the state to 5,01,566.







