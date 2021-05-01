May 1 protesters demand more protection from work amid pandemic | National / World News

Workers and union leaders cleared the bulls and flags that had remained raging during the coronavirus blockades for the weak but still fierce and sometimes violent May 1 marches, demanding more labor protection amid a pandemic that has turned economies and jobs down

In countries marking May 1 as International Labor Day, the annual celebration of workers’ rights produced a rare sight during the pandemic: large, crowded crowds marching side by side with their fists clenched behind banners.

In Turkey and the Philippines, police prevented May Day protests by enforcing virus blockades and making hundreds of arrests. In France, some marchers fought riot police.

For labor leaders, the day was a test of their ability to mobilize workers in the face of deep economic disruptions.

In France, thousands took to the streets with union banners and flags, surrounded by and sometimes clashing with riot police. Face masks worn by many marchers were a reminder of how life has changed since the last traditional May 1, 2019 celebrations, before the widespread coronavirus destroyed life and livelihoods and destroyed civil liberties, often including the right to demonstrate .

Riot police clashed with some demonstrators in the southern city of Paris and Lyon, while roadblocks that threw burning cloud of smoke in the air of Paris. Police accused the crowds of apprehending suspected troublemakers and threw small amounts of tear gas. Police in Paris said they made 34 arrests. Authorities also reported five arrests and 27 police officers injured in Lyon. But most of the dozens of marches through France passed without incident.

Some demonstrations, constrained by coronavirus limitations, were significantly less well followed than those prior to the pandemic. Russia saw only part of its usual May 1 activities amid a coronavirus ban on rallies. The Russian Communist Party attracted only a few hundred people to lay wreaths in Moscow. For the second year in a row in Italy, May 1 passed without the usual big marches and rock concerts.

But in France, Germany, and other places where rallies were allowed, workers allayed their concerns about jobs and protection. “In Bosnia, coal miner Turni Kadric said he and his colleagues were barely surviving.”

In Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, thousands voiced anger over a new job law that critics fear will cut severance pay, reduce restrictions on foreign workers and increase outsourcing while the nation seeks to attract more investment. Protesters in the capital Jakarta placed mocking graves in the streets to symbolize hope and marches were being held in about 200 cities.

In the Philippine capital Manila, where a month-long coronavirus blockade has lasted two weeks amid an increase in infections, police prevented hundreds of workers from demonstrating in a public square, said protest leader Renato Reyes. But protesters gathered slightly on a busy boulevard in Manila, demanding pandemic cash assistance, wage subsidies and the COVID-19 vaccine amid rising unemployment and hunger.

Workers were largely left to fend for themselves while locked up, said labor leader Josua Mata.

In Turkey, some labor leaders were allowed to lay wreaths at Istanbul’s Taksim Square, but riot police prevented many others from reaching the square. The Istanbul Governor’s Office said 212 people were taken into custody for violating coronavirus virus restrictions. Turks are barred from leaving the house, except to collect essential food and medicine, under a blockade until May 17 aimed at stopping a rise in infections.

In Germany, where previous May 1 demonstrations have often turned violent, police deployed thousands of officers and warned that rallies would be stopped if marchers did not follow coronavirus restrictions. The protests in Berlin demanded lower rents, higher wages and expressed other concerns. Also marching were far-right coronavirus deniers and opponents of anti-virus measures, police said.

In Italy, police confronted several hundred demonstrators in the northern city of Turin. In Rome, the head of state Italys paid homage to healthcare workers and employees.

Particularly severe has been the impact of the crisis on women’s work and young people’s access to work, said Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

Across the Atlantic in Brazil, thousands of demonstrators supporting President Jair Bolsonaro’s anti-blockade stance gathered on Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Copacabana Beach, one of several such rallies across the country. There were also protests in Brasilia and other cities to denounce the treatment of the pandemic by Bolsonaros. Brazil has seen over 400,000 deaths confirmed by COVID-19, a number second only to the United States.

Carmine reported from Jakarta, Indonesia and Leicester from Le Pecq, France. AP journalists around the world contributed.

