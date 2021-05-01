International
Meet Long Boi, the big (but not the biggest) duck at York University
Meet Long Boi. He is a duck and is tall. For so long, in fact, he has made a fuss on Twitter and amassed more than 20,000 Instagram followers amazed by its length.
Long Boi, who lives on the campus of York University in England, shook Tweet AND Redditthis week when users claimed that Long Boi was the tallest mallard duck that has ever lived.
But Long Boi is not complete mallard. According to his Instagram, he is a cross between a mallard and an Indian runner, who is a larger species that can grow to as much as 2 meters, 6 inches, according to the Audubon Society. Long Boi’s Instagram page says he is about 28 inches tall. So while tall for a mallard duck, Long Boi is of average size compared to other Indian Runner ducks, according to Snopes.
“Despite claims that he is the ‘biggest duck that has ever lived’, he actually stands at over 70 centimeters (about 27.5 inches), still quite tall compared to our other ducks,” said Zoe Duffin, one of two biology students. who run the duck account on Instagram.
The humongous duck has become something famous on the university campus and is even done his merchandise, including stickers, t-shirts and water bottles. It is named the most famous waterfowl by Bantshire University. His fans post photos and artwork of him on his Instagram page. And tweets about it are worth listening to.
Long Boi is remembered all over Twitter with a few photoshopping it in classic paintingsand others inserting it into tunics. Twitter users have called it quits join the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team, proclaimed him king, and questioned its origin.
“He really is a super star,” Duffin said.
Duffin told USA Today that Long Boi appeared near dormitories a few years ago and could have been abandoned as an “unwanted pet”. When they first found him, he “looked very lonely and nervous as he did not adjust to the other ducks to start and seemed to have been a little teased by them,” she said.
Duffin started feeding Long Boi every day and posting pictures of him on his Instagram page. And now the duck is in bloom, Duffin said.
“He is no longer scared and is integrated with all our ducks and geese,” she said. “He has moved to a larger part of the lake with many other birds, where he looks very happy. He is very friendly and will come to greet in exchange for the bird’s seed.”
The Instagram account even revealed “Romantic boi taking Valentine date for a lakeside walk” in February. Long Boi’s other notable companions include the youngest male Indian Runner duck, Chonky Boi; a couple of female mallards; and a male mandarin duck named Fancy Boi.
Long Boi is not the first viral duck to take the internet by storm. Before him was Central Park Hot Duck, Goth Duck that inhabits sewage, and virtuoso Duck drum.
“The tall boy is much loved by both staff and students here in York,” Duffin said. “Students are always excited when they see him, feed him and take him to photograph him. He is a real campus listing … He really is an iconic part of student life here in York. I think everyone are really proud of the tall Boi and his newly found fame “.
Contact News Now Reporter Christine Fernando at [email protected]
