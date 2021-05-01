The man is held to run over the policeman on duty





A 57-year-old Delhi police officer was killed after a car hit him while he was on duty at a stake in South West Delhis Vasant Vihar in the early hours of Saturday. The accused driver who allegedly was going home after going to his COVID-infected wife at a hospital has been arrested, police said. Deputy Police Commissioner (South-West) Ingit Pratap Singh said the victim had been identified as Constituent Munshi Lal who was on duty at the stake outside the Al Kauser restaurant. The accused has been identified as Samit Yadav (42), a resident of Munirka and an IT professional. Police said a PCR call was received at 4am about the officer being hit by a car. The officer was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Center but he surrendered, police said. The offending vehicle entered the picket tent that had been set up for staff to secure the lock and dragged Lali for 30 to 40 meters, Mr Singh said. Infected woman The accused was arrested on the spot and during questioning, he allegedly told police he fell asleep behind the wheel while returning from Max Hospital in Gurugram after going to his wife while she was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Police said Yadav was taken to the Vasant Vihar police station and given a PPE bag and isolated in the police station premises as a precaution. His medical test will be performed. A case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. Police said Lal was an ex-military and had been posted to the Vasant Vihar police station since August 28 last year. He is survived by his wife and three children.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos