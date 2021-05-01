DVIDS – News – Ships in Support of the Coast in the World





This year, DEFENDER-Europe exercises will begin in Durres, Albania, with a joint offshore Logistics operation that will demonstrate the remarkable strength of the US Joint Forces, working together with international partners and allies, as they move more than 800 pieces of heavy equipment and a supply depot from ship to shore to support thousands of troops on the ground as they train to respond to threats or crises anywhere, anytime, anywhere in the world. Guarantee 5 Chief David Elam, Naval Operations Advisor to the Joint Task Force-7 Commander, who has spent 24 years as Commander of the Army Ship, planning

marine and terminal operations, said preparation for the event has taken years. According to Elam, each year the U.S. Transportation Command sponsors joint training between the Army and Navy known as Joint Offshore Logistics. United States European Command and US Army Europe – Africa begin initial planning for JLOTS 21 in 2019. In January 2020, the United States Transportation Command sponsored the concept development conference where the new concept evolved and then introduced to leadership . Over the past 18 months, support units from Joint Task Force 7, EUCOM, TRANSCOM and the 21st Theater Support Command, have collaborated to ensure the successful execution of Operation JLOTS in support of the future participation of the teams. 53rd Infantry Brigade in Defense – Europe 21. Operation JLOTS in the Port of Durres will demonstrate the capabilities of the Joint Forces to deploy and transport the necessary equipment and supplies to those Troops in the field, in a real-time application in the real world. The main objective for this exercise is to demonstrate the ability of the United States and the Allies to project power into the European theater through limited or degraded ports, Elam said. Although the Port of Durres is a fully equipped commercial port, the same operations that the Army and Navy will work together to execute there apply in areas where there is no valid port. With JLOTS capabilities, US Forces can provide port opening capability at the port of unloading, terminal operations, cargo documentation, sustainability support and logistics distributed among the Baltic countries. While the JLOTS capability is extremely important to the combat commander, providing open lines of communication and supply in areas cut by an adversary and facilitating support of resilience through unexpected routes, JLOTS has also been widely used in humanitarian support missions throughout the world, Elam explained. . In 2010, when Port-of-Prince, Haiti, was devastated by a devastating earthquake, the JLOTS capability was being developed within 72 hours, playing a crucial role in reopening the port for the many life-saving humanitarian aid. According to Elam, the Army and Navy have similar capabilities that, when combined, significantly increase the overall strength capability. Training as a Joint Force, together with our international partners and allies, on a frequent basis, ensures that separate units are able to communicate and work together smoothly when the need arises.

We are stronger together. DEFENDER-Europe is a joint annual, multinational exercise led by the US Army on a large scale, designed to build preparedness and interaction between US, NATO and Partner armies. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 27 nations will conduct near-simultaneous operations in more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen Baltic countries in the strategically important Balkan and Black Sea region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos