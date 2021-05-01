Five patients die at Gurugram Hospital due to lack of oxygen





Five COVID-19 patients died at a private hospital here in Sector 56 in the early hours of Saturday. Relatives of the deceased claimed that the deaths were caused due to short oxygen supply and negligence of doctors. Doctors fled the hospital Police, however, denied the allegations of short supply of oxygen, saying oxygen was supplied to the hospital in a tanker on Friday night and again Saturday morning. Repeated calls and messages to Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg seeking his response to the allegations went unanswered. Even the hospital authorities did not respond to the calls. Relatives of the deceased told a local news channel that doctors left the hospital after the situation got out of control and they had to call the police. Police later recruited doctors, but five patients had died by then. They claimed that the doctors kept them in the dark for lack of oxygen. One of the companions, who lost two family members, said he arranged three oxygen cylinders for his patients, but they could not be saved. Kaustav Ritwik, who lost his grandmother in the incident, said in a tweet that doctors left the building when they learned nothing could be done. They should have informed us as a matter of priority. We could have arranged for O2 ourselves! [sic], said the tweet. He also shared some videos of the incident featuring patients’ families and police. Four patients had died due to short oxygen supply to a private hospital in Gurugram a week ago. The administration had set up a committee to investigate the matter.

