Statement by the Prime Minister on International Workers’ Day





Prime Minister John Horgan has issued the following statement marking International Workers’ Day: “Today, May 1, is International Workers’ Day. It’s a day to honor the people who work in British Columbia and around the world and the fight for workers’ rights. “International Workers’ Day has its origins in the nineteenth-century struggle for the eight-hour working day. Since then, unions have fought and won many victories that continue to protect and benefit workers, including the minimum wage, weekends and holidays, occupational safety, parental leave, protection against discrimination and harassment, and safety and health standards in the country. of work. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, working people – from nurses to farm workers, truck drivers to bakers, early childhood educators to first responders – have been on the front lines, providing essential goods and services. and helping us be confident. “The effects of the pandemic have been disproportionately felt by women, people of color and those working in the concert economy. Crisis responses need to recognize these realities and support the most vulnerable and insecure workers. “During the pandemic, our government has taken steps to better support workers, including protecting jobs for people who are unable to work due to circumstances related to COVID-19, providing a permanent benefit until on three days off each year for people who cannot work due to personal illness or injury, and working hard to get the federal government set up a national paid sick leave program. “The pandemic has emphasized that workers who are ill should not choose between supporting their families and staying at home. For the past year, we have developed new measures to better support working people, including changing BC laws to ensure workers can not be laid off to stay home when they are sick and providing paid leave for people to be vaccinated. “BC was a leader in advocating on behalf of all workers across Canada for a national sick leave program. While we were pleased to see the federal government take on the challenge, we were disappointed that this effort failed to come up with a comprehensive plan to benefit all Canadians. Our government will move to fill the gaps left behind the federal program to ensure that workers in BC will not have to choose between a paycheck and staying home when they are sick. “Beyond the pandemic, we continue to act on priorities to support workers ‘health and safety, fair workers’ compensation and economic recovery. These include raising the minimum wage each year to better support BC lower wage workers and removing the discriminatory lower wage of the alcoholic beverage servant. “As we move through the pandemic and recovery, we will continue to uphold justice, equality and safety in the workplace. “Happy International Workers’ Day!” For a French translation: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021PREM0031-000812#translates

