Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Saturday

Nova Scotia reported 148 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the highest number of infections in the province confirmed in a single day, after registering 67 new cases the day before.

Health officials reported that 20 people were in hospital for COVID-19 treatment, five of them in intensive care units.

On Friday, Dr. Robert Strang, the county’s chief health officer, announced that Nova Scotia had a backlog of 45,000 tests due to increased testing. They were waiting for the data processing and input.

He warned that some of them would be positive, which could lead to “a considerable number of cases bigger than the next few days”.

WATCH | Prime Minister Iain Rankin in the 3rd wave of Nova Scotia:

Prime Minister Iain Rankin talks about the third wave of Nova Scotia with Tom Murphy of CBC Nova Scotia 6:10

Strang said he hoped the remaining number of tests would be cleared over the weekend.

The figures come as Nova Scotia faces a recent rise in cases, prompting the province to impose a two-week blockage and call the army for help. The province has also stepped up testing and increased fines for those who break public health orders at rallies.

With the introduction of stricter restrictions this week, Strang said he is confident the case numbers will drop sometime next week.

What is happening all over Canada

As of 3:35 p.m. ET Saturday, Canada had reported 1,224,608 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 82,864 considered active. The CBC death toll was 24,260.

Saskatchewan recorded262 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths Saturday.

Starting Monday, daycare centers, physicians’ offices, assembled workplaces and correctional facilities can apply to receive antigen testing training. On May 10, the training also opens to businesses, municipalities and other government departments.

Saskatchewan Health Authority says rapid testing which is already being used by places such as group homes, detox centers, pharmacies and schools across the province could help businesses with explosion prevention and help people know who needs further investigation and should stay home.

WATCH | Millions of unused COVID-19 tests across Canada:

The federal government has released data showing only four percent of rapid tests supplied to provinces and territories have been used. 2:02

Manitoba reported 273 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths Saturday.

Ontario recorded 3,369 new cases and 29 more deaths while overall admissions to intensive care units rose to 900 for the first time. About 2,152 people in the province remain in hospital due to infectious disease, a figure that has been steadily rising since the start of the third wave of the pandemic.

As hospitals continue to move critically ill patients around the province and bring in healthcare people themselves from other provinces, the Ontario Ministry of Health said Saturday that it has not yet activated an ICU triage protocol.

Activating a triage will mean that the toughest decisions faced by healthcare providers will have to be made. These decisions include what a person potentially takes to save a life and who does not.

WATCH | President of the Ontario Hospital Association for the possible triad:

Ontario Hospital Association President Anthony Dale says hospitals across the province are working “fighting every day” to not allow triage protocols. 1:10

Quebec confirmed 1,101 new cases and seven others died Saturday.

The province also identified a third case of a rare blood clot in someone who was administered the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine. The Department of Health says the unidentified person remains hospitalized but is in stable condition.

Late last month, 54-year-old Francine Boyer died of a cerebral thrombosis at a Montreal hospital after receiving the AstraZeneca shot on April 9th.

Thrombosis is a possible complication of the AstraZeneca vaccine, but is reported in about one in 100,000 administered vaccines. As of Friday, Quebec has administered more than 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

WATCH | Quebec confirms death in connection with rare AstraZeneca-related blood clots:

Dr. Samir Gupta, Canada medical contributor tonight, discusses Quebec confirming first death in connection with rare AstraZeneca-related blood clots. 7:21

Newfoundland and Labrador arrived in five new cases while New Brunswick added 18.

Northwestern territoriesThe MLAs will meet on Tuesday to discuss the case of an MLA who identified himself as a positive COVID-19 case and was later reported to have broken the isolation requirements.

Nunavut recorded eight other cases. According to the latest government data, the new cases are all in Iqaluit, bringing the number of active cases in the city to 69. There are currently two active cases in Kinngait and two in Rankin Inlet, according to the data.

What is happening around the world

As of Saturday, more than 151.5 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a coronavirus tracking database maintained by Johns Hopkins University. The reported number of global deaths stood at more than 3.1 million.

IN Europe, thousands in Warsaw lined up for hours Saturday to be immunized with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine in hopes of engaging in activities and travel. Polish authorities decided to use the long national holiday weekend to make the photos more available.

Thousands line up at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Warsaw on Saturday. (Omar Marques / Getty Images)

IN Asia, The death toll in Pakistan COVID-19 is close to 18,000 as the country continues to suffer through the third wave of pandemic infection. Pakistan has deployed troops in high-risk cities to stop people breaking the rules of physical distancing and closing businesses in the early evening.

IN Africa, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta released infection control measures on Saturday after the number of coronavirus cases in the country fell from an early spring rise. Around the night stop hours will be postponed again from 8pm to 10pm and some in-country travel restrictions have been lifted.

IN Americas, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says the COVID-19 mass vaccination site at Dodger Stadium will close in late May as cases in the U.S.’s most populous county drop. The Dodger Stadium site became one of the most prominent sites for the coronavirus response in the U.S., first for testing and then delivering vaccine doses to people waiting in long lines of cars.