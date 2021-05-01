Top 10 world news: US begins troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, closure of Delhi closure and more, World News





Nearly 20 years after the September 11 attacks on the US Twin Towers in New York, the US has begun withdrawing its forces from Afghanistan. Meanwhile Dr Anthony Fauci, senior US infectious disease expert has advised the Indian government to impose a nationwide blockade in response to the rapidly rising COVID numbers in India. Given the growing number of Coronavirus cases, the Indian national capital, New Delhi has decided to extend the blockade by a week. Read this and much more in the Top 10 World News. Afghanistan: US begins withdrawing troops from ‘war forever’ The United States has begun its withdrawal from Afghanistan, the ‘war forever’ that began after the 9/11 attacks on the Twin Towers in New York 20 years ago. The development has provoked mixed reactions as there are widespread fears among Afghans about the possible takeover of the Taliban in the country. Top US disease expert Fauci urges India to impose nationwide embargo for ‘several weeks’ Fauci also said that no one likes to block the country, while calling on the Indian authorities to close the country for a few weeks, which in his opinion would have a significant impact on the scale of the explosion. Coronavirus mutations that could ‘evade the immune response’ noted by Indian scientists: Report A group of scientific advisers working for the Indian government reportedly told authorities that small mutations have been reported in many coronavirus samples. A group leader told Reuters that these mutations could circumvent the immune response and require further investigation. The Indian capital New Delhi extends the blockade by a week as Covid cases rise “The blockade in Delhi is being extended by a week,” Arvind Kejriwal said on Twitter. The current blockade was set to expire in the city on Monday, but cases are currently growing in the city which is home to over 20 million residents. Biden wants to pursue ‘practical diplomacy’ with North Korea over ‘big bargains’ President Joe Bidens’ approach involves mostly diplomacy as opposed to seeking to make big deals with the North Korean administration, the White House said Friday. COVID-19: The first batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccine arrives in Hyderabad The spread of the Russian vaccine is expected to add to India’s third phase of vaccination which began today amid a record increase in COVID-19 cases. India for the first time has reported more than 4 lakh new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Boeing announces $ 10,000,000 aid to India’s fight against COVID-19 Assistance from Boeing will be directed to aid organizations, including medical supplies and emergency health care for communities and families struggling with COVID-19, the company said in a statement. The third phase of coronavirus vaccination begins in Jammu and Kashmir The administration urged people to register for the vaccine themselves and also said that people who have not registered will not be vaccinated. There are about 10 designated centers in Srinagar where the third phase of vaccination has started by the government. Residents in northern Syria held by the rebels are receiving the Covid vaccine The spread of the vaccines began in the rebel-held part of northern Syria, and residents received the Covid vaccine on Saturday. Authorities in Idlib and northern Aleppo received an initial batch of 53,800 AstraZeneca Covid-19 hits on April 21, under the Covax program for the poorest nations. ‘The happiest place on Earth’ reopens with COVID-19 restrictions

