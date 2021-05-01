Sitting side by side with Patrick Lahey on a 5 by 5 meter diver called the DSV Limiting Factor, he explored the deepest points of the ocean in the world. The first dive was at Challenger Deep, 35,856 feet below sea level. Then came a trip to the 35,150-meter Sirena Deep, and a third dive took place along a dormant volcano, just over 25,000 feet underwater.

Lahey is the owner of Triton Submarines, who did the diving. He piloted the mission although he returned control to Conor, an experienced pilot of multiple aircraft for extended periods of two dives while collecting data.

The trip was phenomenal, Conor said. World is another world down there.

Larry Connor, CEO and founder of The Connor Group, is part of an expedition to explore the Mariana Trench in Diving called the DSV Limiting Factor. Reeve Jolliffe / CONTRIBUTED

He said it only takes 4 hours to land at the bottom of the ocean at Challenger Deep.

Once you are under 600 feet, its pitch is black, he said. So for 4 hours and 20 minutes from the 4 hour discount you are in the dark.

He said that while there is a good lighting system in the mini sub, visibility is still limited. But throughout the dives they were in communication with the mother above and especially with the head of mission science Dr. Alan Jamieson.

While Lahey who has worked or been part of 60 different sub-mothers and was involved in the design, engineering and construction of this one has made numerous deep ocean dives, he and Connor made some unprecedented discoveries, while also taking hours of video and collecting samples of everything from bacterial mats to deep-sea anemones.

Conor was most impressed by the still unnamed extinct volcano with its visible 1,000-foot walls and colorful formations.

According to Dr. Jamieson, Connor and Lahey became the first people ever to see the translucent Mariana snail, the deepest species of fish, in its natural habitat at over 26,000 feet below sea level.

At that depth the pressure is over 1,000 times greater than the standard atmospheric pressure of water and would crush almost anything. However, these fish actually thrive in the harshest place on earth.

Connor and Lahey took video of the fish which was first deployed seven years ago and photographed from an unmanned device operated by a Japanese group in 2017.

Catching the Mariana snail in the video is scientific gold, Jamieson said in a statement praising the efforts of Connors and Laheys. They also brought back clocks with stunning views and samples that will help us better understand the geological and biological composition of the hadal area (the deepest regions of the oceans, starting at 20,000 meters.)

Connor hopes their dives actually make a difference.

He said this may be hopeful on the scientific or medical front, but also perhaps only for a person who hears about it.

Maybe they would say well, that guy was just an average guy, normal from Dayton, Ohio, who ended up doing some extraordinary things. Then why can’t I do it?

And I totally agree.

People face all kinds of challenges in life. And the first step is to engage and say sick venture forward. I will take the initiative. I will take the first step. Are you ready to step out of your comfort zone. You never know what you might or may not do if you do not try, right?

This is true in everything sports, business, nonprofit. I think a lot of people underestimate what they are capable of doing.

On the contrary, he always pushed the envelope if he has been to racing, rafting, mountaineering, aerial acrobatics, but never like the one who is in this 10-month space.

And the journey to the space station is the most challenging.

In June, he and three other crew members begin training for one week a month at SpaceX headquarters in California. Eventually they will also train in Houston, home to Axiom Space, the private airspace company responsible for the mission.

Full-time training begins in September and will continue until the start, which is scheduled for February 1, 2022 in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Some training will also be done there and additional preparations will be made in Russia, Germany and Japan.

Even with extensive training, Connor said he hopes hell will be able to get home for a few weekends to catch some early UD basketball games. He directed the recent $ 72 million update to UD Arena and when we talked the next day, a good portion of the conversation was about the Flyers list and their prospects for next season.

But once UD gets to the heart of its Atlantic 10 schedule, it will be fully immersed in the final preparations for the 10-day mission which will include eight days on the ISS.

With the ocean dives now completed, Conor said: For now all eyes and focus are on the next mission. I think it will be something really special.

And, if nothing else, we need to have some great stories to tell afterwards.