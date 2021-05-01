Adar Poonawalla, Chief of Vaccines Giant in India, Speaks From Britain





In recent months, the chief executive of the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines, has entered under increasingly intense pressure while criticizing pro-government voices and heads of state governments led by opposition politicians. Some accused him of delays in the supply of vaccines; some called it a beneficiary because it did not provide Covid-19 vaccines to state governments at cost. There were calls for his company to be nationalized. In an interview with Times of London published Saturday, the executive, Adar Poonawalla, described the threatening calls from some of India’s most powerful men, creating an environment so ugly that he predicted he would be out of the country for an extended period as he made plans to start production vaccines elsewhere. The threats are an understatement, Mr Poonawalla said. The level of anticipation and aggression is truly unparalleled.

The interview reported that he had flown to London to join his wife and children a few hours before Britain stopped travelers from India on 23 April. I am staying here for a long time because I do not want to go back to that situation, he added. Everything falls on my shoulders, but I can not do it alone. The interview launched a storm on social media, with some interpreting his interest in manufacturing outside India as a threat to move his business and others saw him as ousted from the country by the viciousness of his critics. Within hours, Mr Poonawalla wrote on Twitter that he would be returning to India in a few days.

The New York Times was unable to get Mr. Poonawalla directly on Saturday, and a request for comment from his company was not returned immediately.

India, the world’s leading maker of vaccines, is struggling to vaccinate itself from a crisis as a second insatiable wave leaves a picture of death and despair. When cases were relatively low, the country exported more than 60 million shots. On Saturday, India extended the right to vaccination to all people over the age of 18, but many states said they would not be able to meet the demand due to lack of doses. Less than 2 per cent of India’s 940 million adults have been fully vaccinated, according to data collected from government sources by Our world in data project at Oxford University. The largest city of the countries, Mumbai, just stopped all vaccinations because it basically ended, and some states also reported vaccine shortages. All of this has made Mr. Poonawalla, a 40-year-old billionaire, a focus on public outrage. Last month, the Serum Institute wrote a letter to India’s federal interior minister seeking reassurance, citing threats against Mr Poonawalla. Just a few days ago, the federal government said it had completed a threat assessment and would have the Central Reserve Police Force protect it. On the same day, Mr. Poonawalla announced on Twitter that he was unilaterally reducing the cost of a Covid vaccine to make it more affordable for government purchasing.







