Don Brunell | Good news from Hanford Business World

We often do not hear good news from Hanford, but the Department of Energy recently announced that the first commercial advanced nuclear power reactor would be developed in the massive federal reserves north of Richland.
Most of the news from Hanford focuses on cleaning up radioactive waste and storing it safely. It has been accumulated since the 1940s when nuclear reactors enriched uranium for nuclear weapons.
While that tedious work will continue for years to come, Hanford scientists have a new mission to develop smaller and safer nuclear reactors that will replace traditional nuclear power plants.
Their smaller size and ability to accelerate up and down makes them a perfect complement to permanent renewable resources, such as wind and sun, that rely on weather conditions to generate, Tri- City Herald.
If Washington is to significantly reduce CO2 emissions from coal and natural gas power plants, it will need a nucleus. Currently, our countries’ nuclear power plants provide 55% of carbon-free electricity, while hydro, wind, solar and geothermal make up the rest.
As wind and sun are rising nationwide, Texans learned what life was like under a network that relied heavily on renewables. An electricity grid that relies on renewable sources also needs nuclear power or coal, the Wall Street Journal editorialized. In Washington, wind and sun need hydropower from the Columbia-Snake River system.
In early February, Texas, the leading producer of wind energy, was hit by a historic burst of cold temperatures. Wind turbines freeze and the share of electricity winds in states fell from 42% to 8% between February 7-11, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Suddenly, many Texans not only lost electricity, but demand for natural gas grew beyond supplies. Coal-fired power plants, which are required to maintain a 90-day coal supply, intervened to fill the gap.
Even with the depletion of fossil fuel plants, Texas utilities implemented a series of short mandatory power outages to keep the system from total collapse.
Learning is the need for wind and sun from reliable sources which generate electricity continuously. If the emphasis is on carbon emissions, nuclear should be part of the equation. Meanwhile, it would be wise to consider increasing research on cleaner coal and natural gas.
New advanced nuclear power is needed. Older nuclear plants, such as the Columbia Generating Station at the Hanford Reserve near Richland, will retire in the coming decades. CGS, which has been in operation since 1984, produces 1,207 megawatts of electricity, enough to power a city the size of Seattle and its suburbs.
Wind projects are stretched and become more difficult to build. For example, Scout Clean Energy is proposing a 112-square-mile clean power plant located south and west of Tri-Cities. Scout wind turbines would extend along the Hills Heaven Hills south of Finley south of Benton City.
The visual impact and height of the wind turbines have raised objections with 150 out of 244 standing up to 670 meters long which is higher than the Seattles Space Needle (605 meters). According to reports in the Tri-City Herald, the site would generate electricity only 30% of the time while similar sites in the Midwest generate power half the time.
Hanford is the ideal place to test the advanced core. It has a reservoir of talented people and is surrounded by a concentration of solar, wind, hydro, natural gas and nuclear power plants. Thankfully, the federal government is funding the advanced core and partnerships are being formed for research and development.
Carbon-free energy emissions are significant, but as we learned from the winter outbreak in Texas, wind and sun must be returned from the core, hydro, natural gas and even coal.
Don C. Brunell is a business analyst, writer and columnist. He retired as president of the Washington Business Association, the state’s oldest and largest business organization, and now lives in Vancouver. He can be contacted at [email protected]