Poots is supported by most DUP politicians, says the campaign manager





Campaign manager for Stormont Minister Edwin Poots has claimed he has received the approval of a majority of politicians who appoint the next DUP leader.

Voting to elect who will succeed Arlene Foster is conducted by a small electorate, made up only of elected representative parties in Stormont and Westminster.

On Saturday morning, MLA Paul Frew, who was announced as Mr Pootss’s campaign manager on Friday, claimed that the NI Agriculture Minister had received the support of most MLAs and their MPs. Currently, Mr. Poots remains undisputed in his quest to become party leader. However, it is thought that Jeffrey Donaldson will announce his candidacy in the coming days. Sources close to Mr. Donaldson disputes the claim by the Poots camp that he has received the approval of the majority of the electoral college of the parties. If the Westminster party leader throws his hat in the ring, it will be the first led race in the DUP’s 50-year history. Mr Poots posted a video on social media Saturday morning. He said: I was talking to my campaign manager this morning and it was good to hear the news that he has confirmed that most of the electoral college is behind my attempt to lead the DUP. This is something we will build on over the next week. Mr Frew also said on Saturday: I’m pleased to confirm that Edwin has received approvals from most electoral colleges including MLAs and MPs. As a campaign manager I take nothing for granted and am very grateful for the support Edvin has received from colleagues. I look forward to advancing the campaign for Edwin in the election for the position of DUP leader and building on that support with our reform agenda and vision for Northern Ireland. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Liam McBurney / PA) Sources close to Mr. Donaldson said Saturday that it was very likely he would enter the leadership race. The Lagan Valley MP is understood to be considering his next move over the weekend. Speculation linking MP Gavin Robinson to a leadership offer has cooled in recent days and it is thought unlikely he will make a statement now. As it stands, the electoral college would consist of 35 members. However, it is unclear whether DUP MLA Jim Wells, who lost the party whip a few years ago, will get one vote. If he does, the number of politicians who establish leadership will be 36. Mr Poots posted a number of videos on social media on Friday in which he talked about the support he has received in his bid to become DUP leader. Other MLA members Paul Givan, Christopher Stalford, Mervyn Storey and Jonathan Buckley all backed his candidacy, as did MP Paul Girvan. Meanwhile, Ms Foster thanked hundreds of people who contacted her with generous messages as she announced she would step down as DUP leader later this month. The outgoing leader posted on social media about the messages and gifts she has received in recent days. It has been a turbulent week for Stormont First Minister, who resigned a day after party colleagues moved against her by signing a letter of no confidence in her leadership. Ms. Foster posted a photo with bunches of flowers she took after her announcement Wednesday. She wrote on Twitter: Thank you to the hundreds who have been in touch with such generous messages and a special mention to those who sent these beautiful gifts. You do not know what it means to me and you are all so good. On Friday, Ms. Foster said none of her DUP colleagues who moved to evict her had contacted her to explain why. She described the policy as brutal, but added that she is at peace with her decision to resign as DUP leader in late May and as First Minister a month later. Ms. Foster said it had been a week of big decisions and that it was the right time to move forward and do something different. Dissatisfaction with the DUP Brexit strategy was a major factor in the move against it, with party ranks throwing some of the blame for the emergence of an Irish Sea border on its door. Traditionalists from the fundamentalist religious wing of the parties also held concerns about the positions that Ms. Foster has taken on some social issues.

