News Coronavirus live: Latest Covid updates as variant cases found in east London





Covid could be ‘revived’ despite vaccine success, warns Mark Walport A deadline for assessing places under the new traffic light system for international travel has been missed by the government. The Commons Transportation Selection Committee released a report last week stating that the green, amber and red lists of destinations should be published by Saturday at the latest, but that did not happen. However, the Department of Transportation insisted that the deadline – which is not recognized by the government – has not been missed and that it will confirm international travel arrangements by early May. The ban on overseas leisure travel is expected to be lifted for people in England from May 17 as part of the forthcoming easing of coronavirus restrictions, leaving holidaymakers eager to discover which countries they will be able to travel to. without having to self-isolate on return Meanwhile, the Department of Health and Social Welfare has announced that the overexertion test will be set up at Tower Hamlets this weekend after several cases of South African and Brazilian variants were discovered. According to the London Council website, anyone over the age of 11 living in 10 different sub-districts is encouraged to get tested for Covid-19. Main points Show the latest update



1619898703 NHS figures show the regional distribution of the spread of Englands vaccines NHS England figures show that, as of Friday, 5,088,156 vaccines have been administered to people in London, including more than 3.5 million first doses and nearly 1.5 million second doses. This compares to the more than 5.5m first doses and 2.3m second doses given to people in the Midlands. The division for other regions is: East of England: 3.4 million first doses and 1.5 million second doses – North East and Yorkshire: 4.5 million first doses and 2 million second doses – North West: 3.6m first doses and 1.6m second doses – South East: 4.7 million first doses and 2 million second doses – South-West: 3.1 million first doses and 1.4 million second doses Andy Gregory1 May 2021 20:51 1619897443 Here are some images from the Bois de la Cambre in Brussels, where people protesting against coronavirus restrictions have once again met with tear gas and water cannon. People clash against each other as they gather in the Bois de la Cambre (REUTERS / Yves Herman) A police vehicle pushes burnt wood in the Bois de la Cambre (REUTERS / Yves Herman) < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (REUTERS / Yves Herman) Andy GregoryMay 1, 2021 8:30 p.m. 1619896363 Scottish nightlife announces plans for legal action against Holyrood over Covid restrictions A body representing Scottish bars and nightclubs has announced it will take legal action against the Scottish government over ongoing coronavirus restrictions, claiming that entirely inadequate support measures had pushed the nightlife sector to the brink of insolvency. Claiming that Covid-19 no longer poses the threat to public health it did even months ago as a result of the vaccine and the heroic efforts of the NHS and scientists, the Night Industry Association-Scotland Time (NTIA) claimed that continuing curbs are no longer justifiable or proportionate. The body claimed that any continued restrictions would now be in violation of Article 1 of the European Convention on Human Rights and warned that 39,000 jobs were now at risk as a direct result of the restrictions. NTIA said it was with a tremendous sense of frustration and disappointment that it confirmed its intention to proceed with a judicial review challenging the validity of all current restrictions regarding the sector. In response, the Scottish Government said nightclubs have so far received resume grants of up to ,500 19,500 from its strategic business fund. Andy Gregory1 May 2021 20:12 1619895043 Brussels police use water cannons and tear gas to disperse Covid protesters Hundreds of people protesting against coronavirus restrictions in Belgium have met with water cannon and tear gas, reports Agence France-Presse. The demonstration of police force took place in Bois de la Cambre a large park in Brussels, where celebrants and protesters met with similar measures a few weeks ago, including accusations of police horse, after descending on the park in partial response to a fake music festival called Boum, described as an April Fools joke. The rally today was hailed as a so-called Boum 2 protest, according to AFP. Andy Gregory1 May 2021 19:50 1619893855 Pope Francis leads the prayer for an end to the pandemic Pope Francis has expressed his desire for an end to the pandemic and the return of what he called a horizon of hope, in a special prayer service on Saturday in St. Peter’s Basilica. The Catholic leader organized a rosary service in the evening attended by about 200 loyalists who stayed away from coronavirus protocols. The Pope complained about how the pandemic has left so many people worried, confused and crying for their dead loved ones, sometimes buried in a way that wounded the soul, and tried to intercede for the Virgin Mary to God as he was pray that this end of trial and he a horizon of hope and the return of peace. Andy GregoryMay 1, 2021 7:30 p.m. 1619892643 Mexican president predicts US will back his country with doses in case of AstraZeneca hurdles Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said yesterday that the U.S. would send his country another 5 million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after the firm acknowledged that production in Latin America had suffered numerous setbacks. Fighting local AstraZeneca production after-hours and shortages in deliveries from foreign vaccine suppliers, Mexico has asked the US for more hits after initially receiving about 2.7 million doses of AstraZeneca from the US “Probably they will help us with a loan as the AstraZeneca plant in Mexico is up and running,” Mr Lopez Obrador told a news conference. Andy Gregory1 May 2021 19:10 1619891203 AstraZeneca confirms barriers to vaccine production in Latin America AstraZeneca has confirmed obstacles to the production of its Covid-19 vaccines in Latin America, excluding Brazil, but said it will still fulfill a commitment to deliver 150 million doses in the region this year. Reuters reports that the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant said lower-than-expected production, lack of critical supplies and longer periods to meet internal controls had slowed the process. Andy Gregory1 May 2021 18:46 1619890063 Blockage is easing in Kenya Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has lifted the blockade of the coronavirus he imposed last month, allowing a reopening of bars and restaurants, religious services and schools. Travel restrictions in the capital Nairobi and four surrounding counties will be lifted, schools will be allowed to open gradually and religious services will resume with some restrictions, he said in a speech. Political meetings will still be banned. An evening curfew currently starting at 8pm will be reviewed at 10am, in the changes that take effect from midnight Saturday, Kenyatta said. Cases in Kenya, the richest country in East Africa, have fallen since the peak of last month, but it is still among the top five nations in Africa to report new infections and deaths, according to a Reuters tracker. Andy Gregory1 May 2021 18:27 1619888841 The world’s most vulnerable children will suffer the consequences of the pandemic economics of Boris Johnsons Unicef ​​has warned that the world’s most vulnerable children will suffer the consequences of Boris Johnsons cuts in aid contributions outside the UK which the Prime Minister said this week were needed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The UN children’s agency will cut its UK funding by about 60 per cent, she said, warning that she was deeply concerned about the decision, urging ministers to reimburse aid funds abroad no later than the end of the year. It is the latest cut coming from the government’s decision to break its manifesto commitment to keep spending at 0.7 per cent of national revenue by reducing it to 0.5 per cent. Faced with widespread criticism, Mr Johnson this week insisted that spending would rise when it is fiscally prudent to do so after he said the coronavirus pandemic meant it needed to be economical. Andy Gregory1 May 2021 18:07 1619887848 Pakistan to cut international flights by 80% to curb growing cases Pakistan will reduce the number of international flights in and out of its airports by 80 percent to help curb growing cases of coronavirus, the government has announced. The restrictions will take effect on May 5 and will last for two weeks, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement, although it did not specify which flights or destinations would be affected by the measure. The controls will be reviewed on May 18. Andy Gregory1 May 2021 17:50

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos