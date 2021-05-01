Ospreys: Rare, protected, chopped bird nest

Connect with us

The Brenig Osprey project said iposting us on social media that the “horrific act of vandalism” occurred around 9:45 p.m. in Lake Brenig, a reservoir in North Wales.

There were cameras on the platform and the organization had just celebrated the breeding couple by laying an egg the day before.

North Wales Police Rural Crime Team said in a tweet Saturday that they believe the suspect or suspects arrived by boat to cut the platform.

The egg was destroyed in the fall.

NWP Rural Crime Team Manager Rob Taylor said they are trying to determine the motive for the crime and are checking surveillance cameras in the area calling on the public for information.

Two ospreys are seen with their egg before their nest is destroyed.
“The whole team is absolutely devastated by it and I’m sure the whole community is, too.” Said Taylor in a video on Twitter. “These birds give a lot of people a lot of fun and I just can’t figure out how anyone can go about doing something like that.”
Ospreys are predatory birds that eat fish also known as fish hawks, sea hawks and sea eagles. They are extremely rare in the UK with only about 300 breeding pairs across the country, according to the Dyfi Osprey Project.
There is only one a handful of breeding pairs in Wales.
Birds and their eggs are protected under Act on wildlife and village and the offense is punishable by up to six months in prison and / or a fine of 5,000 (approximately $ 6,900), said the police.
Rat venom found in over 80% of bald eagles in a US study

The Brenig Osprey project, which is a partnership between Dwr Cymru Welsh Water and the North Wales Wildlife Trust, says workers have cleared another platform they hope the birds will use for their new nest.

“The birds are fine and have just been seen by an intruder osprey,” Brenig Lake visitor attraction manager Nick Kite told CNN in a Facebook post. “They have been seen near the nest we opened for them earlier today, so there is reason for optimism that they will take that nest and lay eggs soon.”

Peppers lay two or three eggs each year, according to the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds.



